5 Can’t-Miss Sets at Governors Ball 2021

As the Governors Ball Music Festival turns 10, we’re celebrating the history and legacy of the event. You can check out everything we’ve published around the anniversary here.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Governors Ball, the ambitious festival launched by a handful of twenty-somethings in 2011 that hasn’t just survived, but thrived over the past decade.

After one year off due to the global pandemic, Gov Ball is back with a stellar lineup led by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky.

Ahead of this year’s gathering, which will take place at Citi Field in Queens, NY for the first time, Consequence has rounded up five acts on the lineup that we’ll definitely be catching. Check them out below, and stay tuned for full Gov Ball coverage all weekend long.

Billie Eilish

Pop rulebreaker Billie Eilish has continued to find her footing and raise her voice over the past year. Already remarkably established, Eilish faced the challenge of following up a critically lauded and much beloved debut album with her sophomore work, Happier Than Ever. She’s stuck the landing: this current era feels more autonomous, and Eilish’s creative insight is translating to her time back onstage. Eilish has already been making headlines in recent weeks for some of these performances, namely a fantastic set at this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas — don’t miss out on her next big moment.

billie eilish is back, first show in 2021. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/UdHhgQIA8T — ؘ (@blondeiIish) September 19, 2021

J Balvin

He’s the Prince of Reggaeton, he’s one of the best-selling Latin artists in the world right now, and he’s going to be taking the stage at Governors Ball this weekend. The Columbian singer and rapper is riding the momentum of his recently released Jose album, and this performance marks one of the first ahead of appearances at outside lands and a 27-date tour. This week, J Balvin also dropped a fantastic Tiny Desk performance with NPR that saw the artist leaving the desk behind and performing on a sunny barge in New York City.

