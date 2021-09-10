Green Day Release Official Live Cover of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite”: Stream

Green Day are celebrating their just-wrapped “Hella Mega Tour” with an official live version of the KISS classic “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

During the summer trek with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, Green Day covered the iconic KISS tune at every one of the outing’s 21 shows. Today (September 10th), Billie Joe Armstrong and company released the live rendition, complete with a music video showing highlights from the tour.

The “Hella Mega Tour,” which also featured Weezer and Fall Out Boy, wrapped up a few days ago in Seattle. Unlike KISS’ own current tour, during which Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both contracted COVID-19, Green Day made it through unscathed. However, Fall Out Boy had to miss a few dates due to a positive test within the band’s camp.

Green Day are set to play the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 18th, but have no other dates scheduled for 2021. They’ll return to the road next summer for a European tour.

Watch the video for Green Day’s live version of “Rock and Roll All Nite” below. The song is now available on all major streaming services.

