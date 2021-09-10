Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Green Day Release Official Live Cover of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite”: Stream

Billie Joe Armstrong and co. performed the iconic tune at every stop on their "Hella Mega Tour"

Green Day KISS cover
Green Day, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 10, 2021 | 2:15pm ET

    Green Day are celebrating their just-wrapped “Hella Mega Tour” with an official live version of the KISS classic “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

    During the summer trek with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, Green Day covered the iconic KISS tune at every one of the outing’s 21 shows. Today (September 10th), Billie Joe Armstrong and company released the live rendition, complete with a music video showing highlights from the tour.

    The “Hella Mega Tour,” which also featured Weezer and Fall Out Boy, wrapped up a few days ago in Seattle. Unlike KISS’ own current tour, during which Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both contracted COVID-19, Green Day made it through unscathed. However, Fall Out Boy had to miss a few dates due to a positive test within the band’s camp.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Green Day are set to play the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 18th, but have no other dates scheduled for 2021. They’ll return to the road next summer for a European tour.

    Hella Mega Tour Review
     Editor's Pick
    The Rock Show Must Go On: Weezer and Green Day Brought the Hella Mega Tour to NYC, Minus Fall Out Boy

    Watch the video for Green Day’s live version of “Rock and Roll All Nite” below. The song is now available on all major streaming services.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

iggy pop matt sweeney european son cover the velvet underground nico tribute album stream lyric video

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney Cover "European Son" for The Velvet Underground Tribute Album: Stream

September 10, 2021

 

sleigh bells new album texis stream

Sleigh Bells Share New Album Texis: Stream

September 10, 2021

sza the anonymous ones new song stream

SZA Shares New Song "The Anonymous Ones": Stream

September 10, 2021

jerry cantrell brighten video

Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song "Brighten": Stream

September 10, 2021

Low HEY WHAT stream new album song single Apple Music video Spotify Low, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Release New Album HEY WHAT: Stream

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Green Day Release Official Live Cover of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale