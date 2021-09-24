Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grimes and Elon Musk Break Up After Three Years Together

Musk confirmed they are "semi-separated"

grimes elon musk break up
Elon Musk and Grimes, photo by Neil Barnard/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 24, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

    Nothing lasts forever: Grimes and her baby’s father Elon Musk have broken up. Page Six confirmed the split with a statement from Musk himself.

    “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” explained Musk. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

    Grimes and Musk came out as a couple at Met Gala in May 2018. The couple’s son X Æ A-12 was born last year, although they later had to change the baby’s name to X Æ A-Xii comply with California law. Throughout their three-year relationship, Grimes has consistently come to the defense of Musk, one of the richest people on the planet.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The two of them were last seen together at this year’s Met Gala. Grimes — who sported a red carpet look inspired by Dune and carried a sword made out of fermented (?) guns — walked in alone, but later met up with Musk inside the party.

Latest Stories

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream

Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for "ooh la la" Remix: Stream

September 24, 2021

orla gartland kyle meredith with woman on the internet

Orla Gartland on the Internet's Abundance of Bad Advice and the Brilliance of St. Vincent

September 24, 2021

ministry melvins corrosion of conformity 2022 tour

Ministry Postpone US Tour to Spring 2022, Tap Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity as Support

September 24, 2021

 

King Princess Velvet Underground

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With "There She Goes Again"

and September 24, 2021

the regrettes monday new song video stream

The Regrettes Share Existential New Single "Monday": Stream

September 24, 2021

Corey Taylor Joey Jordison

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Opens Up on Passing of Joey Jordison: "I Still Can't Believe It"

September 24, 2021

controlling britney spears documentary new york times

Follow-Up to Framing Britney Spears Documentary Premiering Tonight

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes and Elon Musk Break Up After Three Years Together

Menu Shop Search Sale