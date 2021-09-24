Grimes and Elon Musk Break Up After Three Years Together

Nothing lasts forever: Grimes and her baby’s father Elon Musk have broken up. Page Six confirmed the split with a statement from Musk himself.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” explained Musk. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes and Musk came out as a couple at Met Gala in May 2018. The couple’s son X Æ A-12 was born last year, although they later had to change the baby’s name to X Æ A-Xii comply with California law. Throughout their three-year relationship, Grimes has consistently come to the defense of Musk, one of the richest people on the planet.

The two of them were last seen together at this year’s Met Gala. Grimes — who sported a red carpet look inspired by Dune and carried a sword made out of fermented (?) guns — walked in alone, but later met up with Musk inside the party.