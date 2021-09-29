Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grimes Says It’s Time for “Lesbian Space Commune” After Breakup with Elon Musk

“I'll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune”

grimes lesbian space commune breakup elon musk europa jupiter
Grimes, image via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    Some people break up and get a new wardrobe or sports car, but Grimes has something bigger in mind. After her split from her baby’s father Elon Musk last week, the pop provocateur joked about founding a “lesbian space commune.”

    In an email to Page Six, Grimes referenced her ex’s recent contract with NASA, with his company SpaceX set to explore one of Jupiter’s many moons, Europa. Grimes wrote,  “I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”

    Hyperbole aside, her willingness to theoretically share Europa with Musk speaks to what both have  characterized as an amicable break up. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Musk said last week. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.” He added that they will continue to jointly raise their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The idea of queer women in the cosmos has been a recent preoccupation of Grimes’. Over the summer, she announced that she was working on a concept album about a lesbian AI romance, and she has so far teased the new song “Tragedy.” A few weeks ago, she attended the Met Gala with a Dune-inspired look and a sword made out of guns.

Latest Stories

folgers coffee jingle royalties auction

Royalties to Famous Folgers Coffee Jingle Up for Auction

September 29, 2021

Johnny Ramone Mosrite Ventures II Guitar Auction

Johnny Ramone's Mosrite Guitar Sells for Nearly $1 Million at Auction

September 29, 2021

dave grohl throne seattle bassist darin wall greyhawk

Dave Grohl Lends His Throne to Metal Bassist Who Heroically Stopped a Gunman

September 29, 2021

kyle meredith with billy idol interview photo credit Steven Sebring roadside ep lawnmower man 2 cyberpunk

Billy Idol on The Roadside EP and How Cyberpunk Was Intended for Lawnmower Man 2

September 29, 2021

 

tori amos speaking with trees new song stream

Tori Amos Shares New Single "Speaking with Trees": Stream

September 29, 2021

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

japanese breakfast sable better the mask live stream

Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of "Better the Mask": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes Says It's Time for "Lesbian Space Commune" After Breakup with Elon Musk

Menu Shop Search Sale