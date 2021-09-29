Grimes Says It’s Time for “Lesbian Space Commune” After Breakup with Elon Musk

Some people break up and get a new wardrobe or sports car, but Grimes has something bigger in mind. After her split from her baby’s father Elon Musk last week, the pop provocateur joked about founding a “lesbian space commune.”

In an email to Page Six, Grimes referenced her ex’s recent contract with NASA, with his company SpaceX set to explore one of Jupiter’s many moons, Europa. Grimes wrote, “I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”

Hyperbole aside, her willingness to theoretically share Europa with Musk speaks to what both have characterized as an amicable break up. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Musk said last week. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.” He added that they will continue to jointly raise their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

The idea of queer women in the cosmos has been a recent preoccupation of Grimes’. Over the summer, she announced that she was working on a concept album about a lesbian AI romance, and she has so far teased the new song “Tragedy.” A few weeks ago, she attended the Met Gala with a Dune-inspired look and a sword made out of guns.