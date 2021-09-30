Grimes Shares New Song “LOVE” About “Online Hate”: Stream

Some of history’s best songs have come out of the wreckage of a breakup. Grimes’ new track “LOVE” is not one of those songs, but it stands as a fascinating peek into the mind of a wounded pop provocateur.

She and her baby’s father Elon Musk announced their amicable split last week. Initially, Grimes filtered the breakup through her usual interests and humor, announcing that she and Musk would take joint custody of Jupiter’s moon Europa, where she planned to found a “lesbian space commune.” But jokes aside, the episode has clearly been painful, and Grimes has now moved on to the next stage of modern grief: an overly-earnest Instagram post.

“I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week,” she wrote on Thursday, September 30th. She accompanied the song with a phone recorded music video, which showed her standing in front of an off-camera fan, as a carefully-hung sheet and her long hair extensions flapped in the breeze.

“It fucking sucks to be awake,” she sings, explaining that, “Nobody understands because /Everything they hate/ Is everything I love.” Her performance includes some of the longest fake nails you’ll ever see and a Sith’s red lightsaber, and you can check it out below.

It’s unclear if “LOVE” will be included on Grimes’ new album, which she said is a concept album about a lesbian AI romance. So far, she teased the song “Tragedy.” A few weeks ago, she attended the Met Gala with a Dune-inspired look and a sword made out of guns.

