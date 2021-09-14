Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grimes’ Met Gala Sword Was Made Out of Fermented (?) Guns and Inspired by Dune

"I think this is my favorite look ever," she said. "I feel sick"

grimes met gala sword guns dune fermented c claire de lune elon musk
Grimes, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2021 | 3:13pm ET

    The most likable aspect of Grimes has always been how she makes her nerdiest dreams come true. As the latest evidence, look no further than her Met Gala look, which was inspired by Dune and included a sword made out of fermented (?) guns.

    The Canadian pop artist spoke to Vogue about the inspirations behind her outfit, and dropped the tidbit about fermented guns to ET. It’s not clear what she means by the guns being fermented; fermentation is an organic process that gives us beer, yeasted breads, chocolate, and more, and usually refers to microorganisms causing a desirable change in food or liquid. Some metal-eating bacterias exist, though the crusty byproduct would make for poor weaponry. Perhaps her partner Elon Musk found something in his preparations for colonizing Mars?

    As for Grimes’ Met Gala mask, that was an attempt to meet this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” How it meets that brief took a bit of explaining, but as Grimes said, “It’s kind of inspired by the movie Dune, which is an American film.” Wait, really? “Americans worked on it so it sort of fits the theme.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As it turned out, Grimes had actually been negotiating a deal where the producers of Dune would “hire me as a professional fan, or like, an influencer or something.” Those negotiations stalled, but the outfit was already in the works, which is why the final product is more accurately described as, “Dune-esque.”

    grimes elon musk tiktok is he hot or... challenge
     Editor's Pick
    Grimes Claps Back at Elon Musk Haters on TikTok: “I Am Not My BF’s Spokesperson”

    Still, she’s pleased with how it came out. “I think this is my favorite look ever,” she said. “I feel sick.”

    Grimes is currently working on her next album, which she has described as “space opera” about a lesbian AI romance. Over the summer she teased the new songs “Tragedy” and “Shinigami Eyes,” and this fall she’ll judge a new avatar singing competition. As for Dune, it drops October 22nd, and you can revisit the latest trailer now.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

Mudvayne Slipknot Rob Zombie

In Photos: 2021 Incarceration Festival Fueled by Slipknot, Mudvayne, Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Halestorm, and More

and September 14, 2021

Mike Patton

Mike Patton Pulls Out of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Tour Dates Due to Mental Health Issues

September 14, 2021

Drake Best Songs

Drake's 10 Best Songs

September 14, 2021

 

Mastodon and Opeth 2021 tour

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

September 14, 2021

cypress hill comic book graphic novel Tres Equis z2 comics

Cypress Hill Reveal First Look at New Graphic Novel Tres Equis: Exclusive

September 14, 2021

Todd Rundgren Kanye West Donda sample music part clip song dilettante collaboration Kanye West (photo via Netflix) and Todd Rundgren (photo by Eva Rinaldi)

Todd Rundgren Calls Kanye West a "Dilettante" After Working Together on Donda

September 14, 2021

hatchie this enchanted new song single secretly canadian listen stream music video watch

Hatchie Unveils New Song "This Enchanted": Stream

September 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes' Met Gala Sword Was Made Out of Fermented (?) Guns and Inspired by Dune

Menu Shop Search Sale