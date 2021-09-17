Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Gets First Trailer: Watch

Guillermo del Toro has offered the first look at his upcoming psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, and Tim Blake Nelson. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer below.

An adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of an ambitious con-man (Cooper) who partners with a female mentalist (Blanchett) to swindle Chicago’s social elite.

Nightmare Alley is set to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021. The film will be distributed by Fox Searchlight, which previously partnered with del Toro on his Oscar-winning 2017 film, The Shape of Water.

