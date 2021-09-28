Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GWAR on Dave Grohl Almost Joining the Band: “He Was Holding Us Back”

"We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him"

gwar grohl response he was holding us back
GWAR (photo by Amy Harris, Dave Grohl (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    GWAR have commented on Dave Grohl’s recent revelation that he almost joined the band back in the late ’80s.

    In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he was in the running to become the drummer of the shock metal band around the time he was playing in Washington, D.C. hardcore act Scream and before he joined Nirvana. “At the time, GWAR was a band that would draw like 700 people, right? Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”

    Reached for comment, Blothar the Berserker told Heavy Consequence how it all went down. “Grohl remembers this ALL wrong!” Blothar said. “He used to hang around the track with all the other young punks jacked on gak. This is back before he lost all his teeth. We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him. He was in the band for around 7 and a half minutes. He was holding us back.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Blothar is likely referring to Grohl’s days hanging around the 9:30 Club, a legendary D.C. punk venue where the young musician caught many influential bands of the era.

    Jokes aside, Blothar’s alter ego Michael Bishop — “original bass player and human slave of The Berserker Blothar” — proceeded to explain how it actually went down:

    “Our guitar player Dewey (Flattus Maximus) was booking shows in Richmond at the time, and we had all seen Dave play with his bands Dain Bramage and later on in Scream. He was already one of the greatest, hardest hitting drummers I had ever seen. He still is. Dewey called and started the conversation with him about joining GWAR. I was stoked because I played bass at the time, and I would have loved to jam with him. Just think, he could have been working his ass off playing drums in a rubber monster suit all these years. Boy did he make the wrong choice.”

    dave grohl gwar
     Editor's Pick
    Dave Grohl Seriously Considered Joining GWAR Back in the Day

    If this whole Dave GWAR business is just too much to comprehend — what if he joined GWAR and never joined Nirvana? — calm your Bohab nerves with some Bud of Gods CBD and Delta-8 from the band’s official line of CBD and THC products.

    Advertisement

    You can also catch GWAR on the next leg of their “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour,” which kicks off October 28th in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Latest Stories

Tenacious D Greatest Song in the World

Exclusive: Tenacious D Finally Come Clean on Which Song Is the Greatest in the World

September 28, 2021

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

dave grohl gwar

Dave Grohl Seriously Considered Joining GWAR Back in the Day

September 28, 2021

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart condition

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Hospitalized with "Major Heart Condition Issues," Band Postpones Tour Dates

September 27, 2021

 

David Lee Roth Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth to Ring in the New Year with Las Vegas Residency

September 27, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

September 27, 2021

emigrate new album the persistence of memory

Emigrate (Rammstein's Richard Kruspe) Announces New Album, Shares "You Can't Run Away": Stream

September 27, 2021

Trivium Matt Heafy Machine Gun Kelly

Trivium Frontman: Machine Gun Kelly Is a 31-Year-Old Man Cosplaying as a 16-Year-Old Pop-Punk Kid

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR on Dave Grohl Almost Joining the Band: "He Was Holding Us Back"

Menu Shop Search Sale