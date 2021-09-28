GWAR on Dave Grohl Almost Joining the Band: “He Was Holding Us Back”

GWAR have commented on Dave Grohl’s recent revelation that he almost joined the band back in the late ’80s.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he was in the running to become the drummer of the shock metal band around the time he was playing in Washington, D.C. hardcore act Scream and before he joined Nirvana. “At the time, GWAR was a band that would draw like 700 people, right? Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”

Reached for comment, Blothar the Berserker told Heavy Consequence how it all went down. “Grohl remembers this ALL wrong!” Blothar said. “He used to hang around the track with all the other young punks jacked on gak. This is back before he lost all his teeth. We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him. He was in the band for around 7 and a half minutes. He was holding us back.”

Blothar is likely referring to Grohl’s days hanging around the 9:30 Club, a legendary D.C. punk venue where the young musician caught many influential bands of the era.

Jokes aside, Blothar’s alter ego Michael Bishop — “original bass player and human slave of The Berserker Blothar” — proceeded to explain how it actually went down:

“Our guitar player Dewey (Flattus Maximus) was booking shows in Richmond at the time, and we had all seen Dave play with his bands Dain Bramage and later on in Scream. He was already one of the greatest, hardest hitting drummers I had ever seen. He still is. Dewey called and started the conversation with him about joining GWAR. I was stoked because I played bass at the time, and I would have loved to jam with him. Just think, he could have been working his ass off playing drums in a rubber monster suit all these years. Boy did he make the wrong choice.”

