Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

The final trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is here, and it includes a major tease: the unmasking of Michael Myers. Watch the preview below.

To open the new clip, Myers shows up on the playground with a bloody knife after being left for dead in the last movie. After a few attacks are shown, Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are informed their supernatural foe has begun a new reign of terror, prompting the town of Haddonfield to rise up against the renewed threat.

“I want to take his mask off and see the evil leave his eyes,” Laurie Strode tells her daughter before the trailer teases the removal of Myers’ infamous mask.

Halloween Kills is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the slasher franchise. Both films are considered direct successors to the 1978 original. Rounding out the cast are Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall.

Originally scheduled for an October 2020 release, Halloween Kills was pushed back by Green and franchise creator John Carpenter to give it a proper theatrical release. “If we release [Halloween Kills] in October this year as planned,” they wrote in July 2020, “we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”

Halloween Kills lands simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters on October 15th, 2021, with its follow-up sequel, Halloween Ends, planned for release on October 14th, 2022.

