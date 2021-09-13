Marvel’s Hawkeye Looks Like a Christmas Comedy Classic in First Trailer: Watch

So WandaVision was the sci-fi character study, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the international action-adventure, and Loki was the intertemporal mystery. As the first trailer for Hawkeye reveals, it looks like the next Disney+ entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be… a holiday comedy?

That’s actually rather in line with the show’s source material, as it’s largely based on the beloved 2012 Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. That book was loaded with dry, playful wit, and it seems writer Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Bridgerton producer) and directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie are bringing that same sense to the streaming show.

The teaser starts with Clint “Hawkeye” Barton (Jeremy Renner attempting to enjoy superhero retirement with his family. They go to see the new Captain America musical, Rogers, and make plans for Christmas. That all gets thrown out of whack when a vigilante wearing Barton’s old Ronin costume from Avengers: Endgame starts sticking their nose into the New York City underground. This brings some of Barton’s old enemies out of the woodwork, leaving him no choice but to team up with this new, aspiring Hawkeye — a 22-year-old named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Scenes of a very broken looking Barton treating his wounds with frozen piña colada coolers, Bishop botching the entrance to a rescue, and the infamous tracksuit mafia — all set to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — show that this is going to be a grounded, fun ride for Marvel fans. The preview also gives quick shots of Lucky Dog (who, if done right, will be your favorite character by the show’s end), Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mom Eleanor, and what looks to be Alaqua Cox as Maya “Echo” Lopez.

Check out the first trailer for the Hawkeye mini-series, debuting November 24th on Disney+, below, followed by the new teaser poster with the target-hitting tagline, “This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.”

Also starring in the eight-episode series is Tony Dalton as Jack “The Swordsman” Duquesene, Fra Fee as Kazi “the Clown,” Brian d’Arcy James (in an unspecified role), and Florence Pugh, who returns as her Black Widow breakout character Yelena Belova.

