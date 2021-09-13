Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marvel’s Hawkeye Looks Like a Christmas Comedy Classic in First Trailer: Watch

Disney+'s latest Marvel series debuts this Thanksgiving

Hawkeye trailer
Hawkeye (Disney+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 | 9:25am ET

    So WandaVision was the sci-fi character study, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the international action-adventure, and Loki was the intertemporal mystery. As the first trailer for Hawkeye reveals, it looks like the next Disney+ entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be… a holiday comedy?

    That’s actually rather in line with the show’s source material, as it’s largely based on the beloved  2012 Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. That book was loaded with dry, playful wit, and it seems writer Jonathan Igla (Mad MenBridgerton producer) and directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie are bringing that same sense to the streaming show.

    The teaser starts with Clint “Hawkeye” Barton (Jeremy Renner attempting to enjoy superhero retirement with his family. They go to see the new Captain America musical, Rogers, and make plans for Christmas. That all gets thrown out of whack when a vigilante wearing Barton’s old Ronin costume from Avengers: Endgame starts sticking their nose into the New York City underground. This brings some of Barton’s old enemies out of the woodwork, leaving him no choice but to team up with this new, aspiring Hawkeye — a 22-year-old named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Scenes of a very broken looking Barton treating his wounds with frozen piña colada coolers, Bishop botching the entrance to a rescue, and the infamous tracksuit mafia — all set to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — show that this is going to be a grounded, fun ride for Marvel fans. The preview also gives quick shots of Lucky Dog (who, if done right, will be your favorite character by the show’s end), Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mom Eleanor, and what looks to be Alaqua Cox as Maya “Echo” Lopez.

    Marvel Cinematic Universe
     Editor's Pick
    Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

    Check out the first trailer for the Hawkeye mini-series, debuting November 24th on Disney+, below, followed by the new teaser poster with the target-hitting tagline, “This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.”

    Also starring in the eight-episode series is Tony Dalton as Jack “The Swordsman” Duquesene, Fra Fee as Kazi “the Clown,” Brian d’Arcy James (in an unspecified role), and Florence Pugh, who returns as her Black Widow breakout character Yelena Belova.

    Advertisement

    hawkeye trailer marvel cinematic universe poster disney plus

Latest Stories

Mudvayne reunion show

Mudvayne Play First Show in 12 Years: Video + Exclusive Photos

and September 13, 2021

Cops

Cops Rebooted by Fox News

September 13, 2021

iron maiden senjutsu billboard chart position

Iron Maiden Notch Their Highest-Charting Album Ever on Billboard 200 with Senjutsu

September 13, 2021

dua lipa 2022 tour dates megan thee stallion caroline polachek lol zouai north america american usa tickets

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

September 13, 2021

 

BTS with Coldplay

BTS and Coldplay Announce Collaborative Single

September 13, 2021

foo fighters global icon award 2021 mtv vmas performance medley

Foo Fighters Bring Rock 'n' Roll Back to VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

machine gun kelly allegedly fought ufc champ conor mcgregor at the 2021 mtv vmas

Machine Gun Kelly and UFC Champ Conor McGregor Fight on 2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Report

September 12, 2021

Doja Cat VMAs

Doja Cat Performs "Been Like This" and "You Right" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marvel's Hawkeye Looks Like a Christmas Comedy Classic in First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale