IAN SWEET has shared a standalone indie pop single called “f*ckthat,” along with a self-directed music video. Check out the clip ahead, followed by the Los Angeles artist’s newly announced 2022 tour dates.

Produced by Canadian duo deadmen, “f*ckthat” is a gleaming four-on-the-floor bop that finds IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford singing in a hushed, squeaking coo. “You’ll get the busy tone/ No this is not a joke/ I’m not playin’ nice,” she sings. “You call me once, call me twice/ But on the third time/ I’ll change my number, change my life.”

“My phone causes me a lot of anxiety! I really only like to use it to take videos and pictures of my dog,” Medford explained in a press statement. “This song is about not wanting to answer calls anymore and wishing I could just throw it out the window and disassociate from its evil/stress inducing technology.”

“f*ckthat” comes about half a year after IAN SWEET dropped her most recent album, March’s Show Me How You Disappear. Next spring, she’ll hit the road supporting the LP on a North American tour. The trek takes place throughout February, with stops in Phoenix, Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Seattle. It all ends on March 2nd at Los Angeles’ Echo, with Bnny providing support the whole way.

Check out the complete itinerary below, and snag tickets via Ticketmaster when they go on sale this Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

IAN SWEET 2022 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

02/03 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

02/04 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

02/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt *

02/07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

02/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

02/12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

02/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Drake *

02/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo *

* = w/ Bnny

IAN SWEET “f*ckthat” Single Artwork: