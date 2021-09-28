Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share “The Beachland Ballroom”: Stream

The Ultra Mono follow-up was produced by Kenny Beats and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham
IDLES, photo by Tom Ham
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2021 | 1:36pm ET

    Barely a year after they dropped the fiery Ultra Mono, IDLES are back with a follow-up album. It’s called CRAWLER and it’s due out November 12th via Partisan. As a preview, the Bristol post-punk group have shared the lead single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” along with a music video, which you can stream below.

    Over the span of 14 tracks, IDLES are using CRAWLER to bring to life vivid stories of trauma, addiction, and recovery. A press releases promises warped glam-rock (“The Wheel”), 30 seconds of grindcore (“Wizz”), and even a marching band anthem (“Stockholm Syndrome”), all of which should be interesting to hear from the otherwise punk-rock faithfuls. The whole thing was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and was co-produced by Kenny Beats and the band’s own guitarist Mark Bowen.

    As our first preview of what to expect, “The Beachland Ballroom” defies expectations as a slow, prom-ready ballad that’s bolstered by soulful vocals. Bowen said he didn’t know bandmate Joe Talbot could even sing like that and it took him by surprise on first listen. “He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes,” said Bowen. “He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Apparently what propelled the punk singer to try a different tone was a rising tide of gratitude and reflection. “It’s the most important song on the album, really,” explained Talbot. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

    Don't Go Gentle Idles
     Editor's Pick
    Watch IDLES Rock Out During Yala! Records Session in New Documentary Clip: Exclusive

    Pre-orders for CRAWLER are currently ongoing, including vinyl, CD, and digital download options. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist for it after the jump.

    IDLES are just a few days away from kicking off their highly anticipated US tour. It was already bound to be a riveting series of live shows thanks to Ultra Mono, but now it’s even more exciting when you consider they may debut upcoming songs from CRAWLER onstage, too. If you don’t want to miss that opportunity, try grabbing tickets to see them live here.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, IDLES performed a smoldering version of “Model Village” with Slowthai for a Vans TV special and they dropped Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES a few weeks later. The band also recently contributed to a Gang of Four tribute album and covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs” for her Epic Ten anniversary reissue.

    CRAWLER Artwork:

    CRAWLER by IDLES new album artwork cover art record LP front graphic photo photograph picture

    Advertisement

    CRAWLER Tracklist:
    01. MTT 420 RR
    02. The Wheel
    03. When the Lights Come On
    04. Car Crash
    05. The New Sensation
    06. Stockholm Syndrome
    07. The Beachland Ballroom
    08. Crawl!
    09. Meds
    10. Kelechi
    11. Progress
    12. Wizz
    13. King Snake
    14. The End

Latest Stories

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

connan mockasin jassbusters two flipping poles new song streamconnan mockasin jassbusters two flipping poles new song stream

Connan Mockasin Announces New Album Jassbusters Two, Shares "Flipping Poles": Stream

September 28, 2021

frank zappa 200 motels 50th anniversary reissue

Frank Zappa's 200 Motels Receiving Box Set Reissue for 50th Anniversary

September 27, 2021

 

arca new single incendio stream concert film

Arca Shares New Single "Incendio": Stream

September 27, 2021

soccer mommy kero kero bonito rom com 2021 new song stream adult swim singles

Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Team Up on "rom com 2021": Stream

September 27, 2021

emigrate new album the persistence of memory

Emigrate (Rammstein's Richard Kruspe) Announces New Album, Shares "You Can't Run Away": Stream

September 27, 2021

christine and the queens joseph ep new songs freedom Comme l’oiseau stream

Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP Joseph: Stream

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale