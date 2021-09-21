Menu
illuminati hotties Announce 2022 Headlining Tour

Including dates with Fenne Lilly, Pom Pom Squad, and Katy Kirby

illuminati hotties 2022 tour dates schedule live concerts tickets Sarah Tudzin show illuminati hotties, photo by Courtney Coles
illuminati hotties, photo by Courtney Coles
September 21, 2021 | 4:31pm ET

    Good news: illuminati hotties spent the past few years making music that’s impossible to stand still to, and soon you will finally be able to dance in person. illuminati hotties has just announced a 2022 co-headlining tour with Fenne Lily that finds the two performing live across North America next spring. Check out the complete list of dates below.

    Sarah Tudzin, the person behind the indie rock-goes-pop punk project, will hit the road on February 8th for a solo show in Pioneertown, California before taking off for other concerts with Fenne Lily across the US and Canada. Later on, illuminati hotties will wrap up the tour on March 12th in Portland, Oregon. Joining Tudzin and Fenne Lily on tour will be Katy Kirby for the first half of the dates and former Artist of the Month star Pom Pom Squad performing at the last half.

    Fans will get to hear illuminati hotties break out songs from her upcoming album Let Me Do One More, like “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” and “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” which will have already come out on her own label Snack Shack Tracks by the time this tour starts. Plus, ticketholders can look forward to finally seeing cuts from her 2020 mixtape FREE I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For live, too, since that was released during the pandemic.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. PST through each venue’s website and Tickemaster.

    To pass the time until this tour kicks off, revisit some of the other tracks illuminati hotties has shared from her new album, like the summer-primed single “Pool Hopping” and her unexpectedly country collaboration “u v v p” featuring Buck Meek of Big Thief.

    illuminati hotties 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/08 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
    02/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    02/11 — San Francisco @ The Chapel %#
    02/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell #
    02/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #
    02/14 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #
    02/16 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s #
    02/17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips #
    02/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
    02/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records #
    02/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory #
    02/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #
    02/22 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat #
    02/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #
    02/25 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^
    02/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^
    02/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit ^
    02/28 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^
    03/02 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^
    03/03 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch ^
    03/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^
    03/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo ^
    03/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^
    03/10 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret ^
    03/11– Seattle, WA @ Neumos 3^
    03/12 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

    % = w/ Fenne Lily
    # = w/ Katy Kirby
    ^ = w/ Pom Pom Squad

