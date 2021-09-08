illuminati hotties Drops “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism”: Stream

illuminati hotties has shared the latest single from her upcoming album, Let Me Do One More. It’s cleverly titled “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism,” and you can hear it below.

On the new track, the indie rock project from the mind of Sarah Tudzin shines a magnifying glass on modern consumerism over the slow roil of reverberating guitars and drums. “But if you’re not too embarrassed/ Of how I go out in public/ Do you think that we could make a deli run?” she asks before launching into the song’s philosophically-minded chorus. “The corner store is selling spit/ Bottled up for profit/ I can’t believe I’m buying in/ Isn’t that genius?”

“‘Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’ makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it,” Tudzin said in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

The song will serve as the final pre-release single ahead of Let Me Do One More, following “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” the summer-ready “Pool Hopping” and collab “u v v p” featuring Big Thief’s Buck Meek. The LP is slated for release on October 1st.

Ahead of the album’s unveiling, illuminati hotties will hit the road with Death Cab For Cutie for a trio of West Coast dates in Las Vegas; Reno, NV; and Napa, CA. She’ll then follow that up with a special hometown show the night of the album’s release at Los Angeles’ Permanent Records, as well as a headlining performance at Zebulon on October 2nd. Grab tickets for the shows with Death Cab here, the Zebulon performance here, and here once they’re sold out.

Advertisement

illuminati hotties 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

09/16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre*

09/17 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage*

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie