In Photos: 2021 Incarceration Festival Fueled by Slipknot, Mudvayne, Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Halestorm, and More

The 2021 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival took place this past weekend at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The three-day event was headlined by Slipknot, a reunited Mudvayne, and Rob Zombie.

The Ohio State Reformatory is best known as the Shawshank Redemption prison, providing a macabre setting to the massive rock festival. Mega-promoter Danny Wimmer Presents signed on as a co-producer of Inkcarceration this year, and the sold-out extravaganza featured an overall attendance of 75,000 over the three days.

Slipknot headlined the Friday night (September 10th) bill, with singer Corey Taylor sporting his new mask. The masked metal band’s set was preceded by performances by Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, The Hu, Steel Panther, and more.

Mudvayne’s Saturday night set marked the band’s first show in 12 years, following an extended hiatus. Also on that day’s bill were A Day to Remember, Chevelle, Pop Evil, and more.

And Rob Zombie closed out the festival with his Sunday night gig, ending a day of performances that also featured Halestorm, Beartooth, Motionless in White, Fever 333, Tetrarch, and more.

With the 2021 fest wrapped up, organizers have already announced that the 2022 edition of Inkcarceration will take place July 15th-17th, with tickets already available here.

Until then, check out our exclusive day-by-day photo galleries of Inkcarceration 2021 from our photographer Amy Harris below.

Inkcarceration 2021 Day 1 (Friday) Photos (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Tortilla Face of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Craig Michael Jones of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Sid Wilson of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jim Root of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Alessandro Venturella of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jim Root of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Mick Thomson of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Mick Thomson of Slipknot performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Bill Kelliher of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Troy Sanders, left, and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Bill Kelliher of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Gala, left, and Jaya of The Hu perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Galbadrakh “Gala” Tsendbaatar of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Enkhsaikhan “Enkush” Batjargal of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Enkhsaikhan “Enkush” Batjargal of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Galbadrakh “Gala” Tsendbaatar of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Temka, from left, Gala, Jaya, Odko, and Enkush of The Hu perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Nyamjantsan “Jaya” Galsanjamts of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Nyamjantsan “Jaya” Galsanjamts of The Hu performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Steel Panther perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Silky Pockets of Steel Panther performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Silky Pockets, left, and Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz of Steel Panther perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz of Steel Panther performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Russ “Satchel” Parrish of Steel Panther performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz of Steel Panther performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz of Steel Panther performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ash Costello of New Years Day performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Austin Ingerman, left, and Nikki Misery of New Years Day perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ash Costello of New Years Day performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joel Stroetzel of Killswitch Engage performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ice Nine Kills performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ice Nine Kills performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Josh Katz of Badflower performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers tour the Ohio State Reformatory at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers tour the Ohio State Reformatory at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers get tattoos at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers get tattoos at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)

Inkcarceration 2021 Day 2 (Saturday) Photos (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival (Photo by Amy Harris) Jerry McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Kevin Skaff of A Day to Remember performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jerry McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Zero 9:36 (born as Matthew Cullen) performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Emily “September Mourning” Lazar of September Mourning performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rich Juzwick of September Mourning performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Emily “September Mourning” Lazar of September Mourning performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Kyle Mayer of September Mourning performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Emily “September Mourning” Lazar of September Mourning performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Kala Rose of Saving Escape observes a moment of silence in memory of the 20 year aniversary of 9/11 and sings the national anthem at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Blake Bedsaul of Saul performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Leigh Kakaty of Pop Evil performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Hayley Cramer of Pop Evil performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Leigh Kakaty of Pop Evil performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Bryan Kuznitz of Fame on Fire performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Diamante performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Diamante performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Andrew “Andy Leo” Rockhold of Crown the Empire performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Andrew “Andy Leo” Rockhold, left, and Hayden Tree of Crown the Empire perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Pete Loeffler of Chevelle performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Sam Loeffler of Chevelle performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Noah Sebastian of Bad Omens performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brent Rambler, left, and Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Dustin Davidson, from left, Jake Luhrs, and JB Brubaker of August Burns Red perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer crowd surfs with a Donald Trump mask at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer crowd surfs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer crowd surfs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer crowd surfs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer crowd surfs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goer seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)

Inkcarceration 2021 Day 3 (Sunday) Photos (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Rob Zombie performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) John 5 performs with Rob Zombie at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rob Zombie performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) John 5 performs with Rob Zombie at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rob Zombie performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Piggy D. performs with Rob Zombie at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rob Zombie performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joe Hottinger of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joe Hottinger, left, and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Arejay Hale of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Josh Smith of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joe Hottinger of Halestorm performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Briton Bond of the band Wage War performs at Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on xxx, Sept. xx, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Mike Hranica of the band The Devil Wears Prada performs on Day 3 of the Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Mathias, from left, Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner, and Merritt Goodwin of Stitched Up Heart perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Mathias of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Merritt Goodwin of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Alecia ‘Mixi’ Demner of Stitched Up Heart performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, left, and Ryan Sitkowksi of Motionless in White perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chris “Motionless” Cerulli of Motionless in White performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chris “Motionless” Cerulli of Motionless in White performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Justin Morrow of Motionless in White performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on stage with fan Jaylyn Lawhorn at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on stage with fan Jaylyn Lawhorn at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on stage with fan Jaylyn Lawhorn at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Stephen Harrison of Fever 333 performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Stephen Harrison of Fever 333 performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aric Improta of Fever 333 performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers seen at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Fans attend Day 3 of the Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Fans attend Day 3 of the Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Crowds attend the Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris) Crowds attend the Inkcarceration music and tattoo festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)

All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs)