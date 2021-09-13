Menu
In Photos: KISS Get Back Onstage in California After Band Member COVID-19 Battles

The farewell tour was disrupted when Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both contracted COVID-19

KISS
KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
September 13, 2021 | 1:41pm ET

    KISS resumed their “End of the Road” farewell tour in August after a 17-month break due to the pandemic, but recently had to hit pause a few shows into the 2021 outing when Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons contracted COVID-19.

    With both founding members recovered, the tour restarted late last week, and KISS played their second show back on Friday (September 10th), performing what may very well be their final Bay Area concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

    As the curtain in front of the stage dropped with the band being lowered onto the stage on platforms and already into the opening notes of “Detroit Rock City,” it was quite apparent that both Stanley and Simmons had made a full recovery.

    Both Stanley and Simmons covered the stage effortlessly, taking time to acknowledge and pose for the fans in the front rows, all without missing a beat. With lead guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer also firing on all cylinders, KISS gave the fans what they wanted to hear early, playing classics “Shout it Out Loud,” “Deuce,” and “War Machine” all within the first 20 minutes of the show.

    From there, KISS performed a well-balanced mix of songs from their extensive discography, including  “Heaven’s on Fire,” “I Love It Loud,” and “Lick It Up.” The members of the KISS Army approved, as many of them made their way from their seats and to the front of the stage.

    Of course, no KISS show would be complete without the theatrics and production, and the band did not disappoint. Thayer’s Flying V shot sparks during his solo on “Cold Gin,” Simmons breathed fire during “I Love It Loud,” and Stanley transported himself to the middle of the amphitheater via trapeze for “Love Gun,” before making his way back to the main stage during “I Was Made for Loving You.”

    As the evening drew to a close, KISS wrapped up their set with “Beth,” “Do You Love Me” and “Rock and Roll All Nite,” leaving their fans not fully convinced that they won’t be back one more time.

    See our photos of KISS’ show below, as well as fan-filmed video and the setlist. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    KISS – Photo gallery of band’s September 10th show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)
    KISS at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. (photo by Raymond Ahner)

    All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)

    Setlist:
    Detroit Rock City
    Shout It Out Loud
    Deuce
    War Machine
    Heaven’s on Fire
    I Love It Loud
    Lick It Up
    Calling Dr. Love
    Say Yeah
    Cold Gin
    Guitar Solo
    Tears Are Falling
    Psycho Circus
    Drum Solo
    100,000 Years (partial)
    Bass Solo
    God of Thunder
    Love Gun
    I Was Made for Lovin’ You
    Black Diamond

    Encore:
    Beth
    Do You Love Me
    Rock and Roll All Nite

