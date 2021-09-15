Menu
Injury Reserve Drop New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix: Stream

Rap group also announces a 26-date world tour

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album stream
Injury Reserve, photo by Nick Herbert & Parker Corey
September 15, 2021 | 11:31am ET

    Injury Reserve have unveiled By the Time I Get to Phoenix, their first album since the passing of Stepa J. Groggs in July 2020. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Spanning 11 tracks, the group’s follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut was largely completed before Groggs died. It features the pre-release singles “Knees” and “Superman That.”

    In a previous statement, Injury Reserve explained how By the Time I Get to Phoenix first came together. The surviving duo of Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey shared,

    “While touring europe in 2019, we had a show in stockholm that had been booked in the back of an italian restaurant instead of a typical venue. To match a certain lack of production we pivoted the show into our own improvisatory take on a dj set and ended up performing a song none of us had heard before, the board recording of which became the grounding for a new album. Over the next few months we locked in and put together the 11 songs that that album would eventually become. Those early months of 2020 had about as much turmoil for us as one could expect last year, and between the general social upheaval, loss of livelihoods and family tragedy, the record we made carried these weights.”

    Related Video

    The group also revealed how Groggs inspired the album’s title. “One of the last phone conversations we had with Groggs was over his love for the repurposing of Isaac Haye’s By the Time I Get to Phoenix to title the album,” they wrote. “Shortly thereafter we were struck with his loss and of course everything was put on hold, but eventually we regathered and felt most comfortable finishing this album we had made as it still resonated fully (in some respects even taking on what felt like haunting pre-echoes) and above all else stayed true to his constant insistence while recording to simply ‘make some weird shit.'”

    Pick up physical copies of the album at Injury Reserve’s website. To accompany its release, the band announced a 26-date headlining world tour taking place from October 2021 through February 2022.

    AZ Ritual
    After kicking off on October 8th in Chicago, the trek will make stops in North American cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Injury Reserve’s hometown of Phoenix before heading across the Atlantic. Slauson Malone and Zeroh will serve as opening acts. Check out the full schedule below, and snag tickets at Ticketmaster or look for deals on the secondary market.

    By the Time I Get to Phoenix Artwork:

    injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix album stream artwork

    By the Time I Get to Phoenix Tracklist:
    01. Outside
    02. Superman That
    03. SS San Francisco (feat. Zelooperz)
    04. Footwork in a Forest Fire
    05. Ground Zero
    06. Smoke Don’t Clear
    07. Top Picks for You
    08. Wild Wild West
    09. Postpostpartum
    10. Knees
    11. Bye Storm

    Injury Reserve 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^
    10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian ^
    10/11 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
    10/12 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *
    10/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *
    10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft *
    11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *
    11/04 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *
    11/07 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
    11/08 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *
    12/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    01/31 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    02/01 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
    02/02 — Dublin, IE @ Academy
    02/03 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
    02/04 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    02/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
    02/09 — London, UK @ Heaven
    02/10 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    02/12 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique-Rotunde
    02/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up
    02/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    02/17 — Cologne, DE @ Yuca
    02/21 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz
    02/22 — Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
    02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom

    ^ = w/ Zeroh
    * = w/ Slauson Malone

