Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track “Superman That”: Stream

Injury Reserve are releasing their highly-anticipated sophomore album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, in just a couple of weeks. The alt hip-hop group has already shared the record’s lead single, “Knees,” and today, they’re following it up with “Superman That” and an accompanying music video.

“Superman That” sees Injury Reserve moving in an experimental direction, fueled by crunchy beats and a nearly-indistinguishable time signature. To top it off, Ritchie with a T’s melodic vocals are doused in Auto-Tune, making the track feel almost otherworldly. Its video, directed by Injury Reserve producer Parker Corey, is full of equally disorienting visuals. Check out the “Superman That” clip below.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix, the follow-up to Injury Reserve’s 2019 self-titled debut, is due out September 15th. It’s their first album since the tragic death of founding member Stepa J. Groggs last year at the age of 32, although the majority of the project was completed before his passing.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Obviously this album is dedicated to Jordan Alexander Groggs, aka Stepa J. Groggs with one p better get it right,” Ritchie and Corey wrote in a statement. “Typing here feels small in the space of your real physical absence but you, your voice and your words continue to echo around us all thru these recordings and so many others and everything else. thank you for your time, we love and miss you, of course of course.”

Vinyl pre-orders are available at Injury Reserve’s official store. For fans preferring digital copies, head on over to Bandcamp.

Advertisement