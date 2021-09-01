Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track “Superman That”: Stream

Taken from their upcoming album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, due out later this month

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream
Injury Reserve, photo by Nick Herbert and Parker Corey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 1, 2021 | 4:15pm ET

    Injury Reserve are releasing their highly-anticipated sophomore album, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, in just a couple of weeks. The alt hip-hop group has already shared the record’s lead single, “Knees,” and today, they’re following it up with “Superman That” and an accompanying music video.

    “Superman That” sees Injury Reserve moving in an experimental direction, fueled by crunchy beats and a nearly-indistinguishable time signature. To top it off, Ritchie with a T’s melodic vocals are doused in Auto-Tune, making the track feel almost otherworldly. Its video, directed by Injury Reserve producer Parker Corey, is full of equally disorienting visuals. Check out the “Superman That” clip below.

    By the Time I Get to Phoenix, the follow-up to Injury Reserve’s 2019 self-titled debut, is due out September 15th. It’s their first album since the tragic death of founding member Stepa J. Groggs last year at the age of 32, although the majority of the project was completed before his passing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Obviously this album is dedicated to Jordan Alexander Groggs, aka Stepa J. Groggs with one p better get it right,” Ritchie and Corey wrote in a statement. “Typing here feels small in the space of your real physical absence but you, your voice and your words continue to echo around us all thru these recordings and so many others and everything else. thank you for your time, we love and miss you, of course of course.”

    Vinyl pre-orders are available at Injury Reserve’s official store. For fans preferring digital copies, head on over to Bandcamp.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

bachelor i see it now new single stream

Bachelor Release New Single "I See It Now": Stream

September 1, 2021

ka a martyrs reward new album listen stream rapper brownsville

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr's Reward: Stream

September 1, 2021

 

Nell Smith Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Team with 13-Year-Old Fan Nell Smith for Nick Cave Covers Album

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 ep announcement here to dance new song stream

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single "Here to Dance": Stream

September 1, 2021

lindsey buckingham on the wrong side new single stream

Lindsey Buckingham Unleashes a "Scream" with New Single: Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale