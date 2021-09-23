Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Insane Clown Posse Fight Back Against the FBI in Trailer for The United States of Insanity: Watch

Documentary covers Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope's efforts to advocate for their fans after being labeled as a gang

insane clown posse fbi documentary united states of insanity trailer
Insane Clown Posse (Strike Back Studio)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 23, 2021 | 1:54pm ET

    Strike Back Studios has released the trailer for The United States of Insanity, a documentary about notorious rap duo Insane Clown Posse and their fight against the FBI. Watch it below.

    Directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, the film chronicles Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope’s efforts to advocate for their loyal fans, known as Juggalos, after they were classified as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” by the FBI a decade ago. The American Civil Liberties Union even backed their battle, which included a federal lawsuit and a 2017 march on Washington, DC.

    In late December 2017, the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals dealt a major blow while ruling that the Juggalos failed to show that the FBI’s designation had resulted in legal consequences. Several months later, the FBI finally declassified their 2011 report.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Here’s the official United States of Insanity description:

    “‘The World’s Most Hated Band,’ notorious rappers Insane Clown Posse, find themselves as unwitting warriors for the First Amendment after they and their one million die-hard fans (called Juggalos) are labeled a gang by the FBI. With the help of the ACLU, the band fights to uncover the reasons behind the designation and get removed from the gang list as their fans begin to losing their jobs, have their children put into protective custody, and face jail time — all because of their musical tastes.'”

    After making its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 28th, The United States of Insanity will land in theaters on October 26th. The theatrical release will feature previously unseen Insane Clown Posse concert footage.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

johnny depp cancel culture no one is safe so far out of congrol

Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is "So Far Out of Hand" That "No One Is Safe"

September 22, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

Daniel Craig James Bond

Daniel Craig: "There Should Simply Be Better Parts for Women" Than James Bond

September 21, 2021

Many Saints Of Newark Review

The Many Saints of Newark Gives Vital Context for Sopranos Diehards: Review

September 21, 2021

 

the tragedy of macbeth trailer denzel washington frances mcdormand joel coen

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

September 21, 2021

halloween kills trailer michael myers unmasking watch

Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

September 20, 2021

finch trailer tom hanks apple tv robert zemeckis

Tom Hanks Builds a Self-Driving Robot in Trailer for Apple TV+'s Finch: Watch

September 20, 2021

Anthony Johnson Friday

R.I.P. Anthony Johnson, Friday's Ezal Dead at 56

September 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Insane Clown Posse Fight Back Against the FBI in Trailer for The United States of Insanity: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale