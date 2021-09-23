Insane Clown Posse Fight Back Against the FBI in Trailer for The United States of Insanity: Watch

Strike Back Studios has released the trailer for The United States of Insanity, a documentary about notorious rap duo Insane Clown Posse and their fight against the FBI. Watch it below.

Directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, the film chronicles Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope’s efforts to advocate for their loyal fans, known as Juggalos, after they were classified as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” by the FBI a decade ago. The American Civil Liberties Union even backed their battle, which included a federal lawsuit and a 2017 march on Washington, DC.

In late December 2017, the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals dealt a major blow while ruling that the Juggalos failed to show that the FBI’s designation had resulted in legal consequences. Several months later, the FBI finally declassified their 2011 report.

Advertisement

Related Video

Here’s the official United States of Insanity description:

“‘The World’s Most Hated Band,’ notorious rappers Insane Clown Posse, find themselves as unwitting warriors for the First Amendment after they and their one million die-hard fans (called Juggalos) are labeled a gang by the FBI. With the help of the ACLU, the band fights to uncover the reasons behind the designation and get removed from the gang list as their fans begin to losing their jobs, have their children put into protective custody, and face jail time — all because of their musical tastes.'”

After making its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 28th, The United States of Insanity will land in theaters on October 26th. The theatrical release will feature previously unseen Insane Clown Posse concert footage.

Advertisement