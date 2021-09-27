Interpol Have Officially Begun Working on Their Seventh Album

Interpol have officially started recording a new album in London.

The LP, their seventh, will serve as a follow-up to 2018’s Marauder and 2019 EP A Fine Mess, and will be produced by duo Flood & Moulder. While more information on the in-the-works project is slim — there’s no title or release date as of yet — the LP is expected to arrive sometime in 2022 via Matador Records.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” lead guitarist Daniel Kessler said in a statement. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

Over the years, the production team’s work in the studio has included collaborations with the likes of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and Foals. In fact, they even took home a BRIT Award in 2014 for British Producer of the Year for helming the latter’s third studio set, 2013’s Holy Fire.

In June, Interpol was announced as a headliner for next year’s Just Like Heaven Festival, which is playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California next May. They’re also set to play Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City and headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound after the start of the year.

Meanwhile, lead vocalist Paul Banks unveiled the self-titled debut studio album for his supergroup side project Muzz last year, and confirmed at the time that more music from Interpol would be on the way in an exclusive interview on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With…

