Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Is Getting His Own Funko Pop! NFTs

The Eddie NFTs will be available beginning September 30th

Eddie Funko Pop NFTs
Eddie Funko Pop figures
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2021 | 12:16pm ET

    Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is getting his own Funko Pop! NFTs. The digital assets will be available beginning September 30th.

    Eddie and Iron Maiden will be toymaker Funko’s inaugural music Digital Pop! NFT. The collection will include 44 different versions of Eddie as digital “Pops!”

    “We are huge Iron Maiden fans here at Funko and couldn’t be more excited to have our inaugural music Digital Pop! NFT be music icon Eddie,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said [via Billboard]. “Iron Maiden and Funko fans alike appreciate creative genius in music and pop culture. Now, they can celebrate both in digital form.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Eddie NFTs will be available in packs containing five digital “Pops!” and 15 digital “Pops!,” with prices starting at $9.99. A total of 24,000 packs will be available, and a maximum limit of $30 is allowed per transaction. A Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) wallet will be required to purchase the NFTs.

    So far, only a teaser video can be seen, showing a few of the digital NFTs. Eddie is indeed recreated in cute Funko form, with animations bringing the beloved Maiden mascot to life. Previously, Funko has released actual figures of Eddie, as well as rock artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Queen, and Ozzy Osbourne.

    iron maiden albums ranked worst to best
     Editor's Pick
    Ranking: Every Iron Maiden Album from Worst to Best

    Eddie recently appeared as a samurai on the cover of Iron Maiden’s latest album, Senjutsu. It marked the band’s highest charting album ever, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

    Advertisement

    Watch the teaser for the Funko Pop! Eddie NFTs below. And if digital collectibles aren’t your thing, you can pick up actual Eddie Funko Pop! figures via Amazon.

Latest Stories

billy corgan reverb shop

Billy Corgan Is Selling His Smashing Pumpkins Gear on Reverb

September 22, 2021

dream theater invisible monster video

Dream Theater Unveil New Song "Invisible Monster": Stream

September 22, 2021

Mudvayne Chad Gray COVID-19

Mudvayne's Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Cancels Louder Than Life Appearance

September 21, 2021

vended asylum slipknot corey taylor son

Vended (Sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown) Unleash Debut Single "Asylum": Stream

September 21, 2021

 

Nirvana Nevermind Dee Snider Hair Metal

Dee Snider on Nirvana's Nevermind: Hair Metal "Deserved to Be Knocked Off Its Pedestal"

September 21, 2021

ted nugent black lives matter michigan rally

Ted Nugent Confronted at Rally Where He Called Black Lives Matter a "Terrorist Organization": Watch

September 21, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly Slipknot's Corey Taylor feud

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor Continue Feud Over Twitter

September 21, 2021

chelsea wolfe green altar woodstock

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song "Green Altar" and Cover of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock": Stream

September 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Is Getting His Own Funko Pop! NFTs

Menu Shop Search Sale