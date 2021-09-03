Iron Maiden Release New Album Senjutsu: Stream

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have released their highly anticipated 17th studio album, Senjutsu.

The 80-plus minute opus was recorded in early 2019 at Guillaume Tell Studio in France during a break in the band’s “Legacy of the Beast Tour.” Later that year, longtime Maiden producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley strongly hinted that a new album could be on the horizon.

Prior to officially announcing Senjutsu, Iron Maiden built the hype with cryptic ARG-style teasers before breaking the silence with an epic music video for the single “The Writing on the Wall” — their first new song in six years. The full album details were then unveiled, including a new “Samurai Eddie” for the cover art.

As singer Bruce Dickinson explained in a press release, the songs on Senjutsu are “very varied, and some of them are quite long.” Indeed, five tracks clock in at over eight minutes, with three pushing double digits in duration. There’s a lot here to digest for the eager Maiden fan.

“There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style,” he continued, “and I think Maiden fans will be surprised — in a good way, I hope!”

Stream Iron Maiden’s new album Senjutsu below and stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for our review of the album.

