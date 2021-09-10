Menu
J Balvin Drops New Album Jose: Stream

Colombian superstar collaborates with Dua Lipa, Khalid, Tokischa, and more

j balvin jose new album stream
J Balvin’s Jose
September 10, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    J Balvin has released his latest full-length album, Jose. Stream the new effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Jose comes just a year and a half after Balvin’s last LP, 2020’s Latin Grammy Award-winning Colores. Over the intervening months, the reggaeton artist has dropped a number of singles, “7 De Mayo,” “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid, “Qué Más Pues” with YouTube star María Becerra, and “Que Locura”. The collaborative cut “Una Dia (One Day)” with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, which originally appeared on Lipa’s Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition, also has a place on Jose.

    Other guests on Jose include Skrillex (“In da Getto”), Tokischa (“Perra”), Jhay Cortez (“La Venganza”), Yandel (“Te Acuerdas de Mi”), and Myke Towers (“Billetes de 100”). A remix of “Poblado” by Crissin turns into a Latin all-star cut with Karol G, Nicky Jam, Toty el Frio, Natan, and Shander.

    Fans can expect to hear at least a few of these tracks (fingers crossed that guests are in tow) when Balvin hits up festivals like Governors Ball and Outside Lands over the next few weeks. In the meantime, listen to Jose below.

    Balvin also recently contributed to the Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist, covering “Wherever I May Roam.”

    Jose Artwork:

    j balvin jose album cover artwork stream

    Jose Tracklist:
    01. F40
    02. Una Nota (feat. Sech)
    03. Te Acuerdas de Mi (feat. Yandel)
    04. In Da Getto (feat. Skrillex)
    05. Billetes de 100 (feat. Myke Towers)
    06. La Venganza (feat. Jhay Cortez)
    07. Vestido
    08. Que Locura
    09. Bebe Que Bien Te Ves (feat. Feid)
    10. Lo Que Dios Quiera
    11. Si Te Atreves (feat. Zion and Lennox)
    12. Fantasias
    13. Pa’ Guayarte (feat. Ozuna)
    14. Ganas de Verte
    15. Perra (feat. Tokischa)
    16. 7 de Mayo
    17. Suerte
    18. Querido Rio
    19. La Familia
    20. Que Mas Pues (feat. Maria Becerra)
    21. Otro Fili (feat. Jay Wheeler)
    22. Otra Noche Sin Ti (feat. Khalid)
    23. Poblado Remix (feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy el Frio, Natan, and Shander)
    24. Un Dia (One Day) (feat. Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Tainy)

