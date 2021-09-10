J Balvin Drops New Album Jose: Stream

J Balvin has released his latest full-length album, Jose. Stream the new effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Jose comes just a year and a half after Balvin’s last LP, 2020’s Latin Grammy Award-winning Colores. Over the intervening months, the reggaeton artist has dropped a number of singles, “7 De Mayo,” “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid, “Qué Más Pues” with YouTube star María Becerra, and “Que Locura”. The collaborative cut “Una Dia (One Day)” with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, which originally appeared on Lipa’s Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition, also has a place on Jose.

Other guests on Jose include Skrillex (“In da Getto”), Tokischa (“Perra”), Jhay Cortez (“La Venganza”), Yandel (“Te Acuerdas de Mi”), and Myke Towers (“Billetes de 100”). A remix of “Poblado” by Crissin turns into a Latin all-star cut with Karol G, Nicky Jam, Toty el Frio, Natan, and Shander.

Fans can expect to hear at least a few of these tracks (fingers crossed that guests are in tow) when Balvin hits up festivals like Governors Ball and Outside Lands over the next few weeks. In the meantime, listen to Jose below.

Balvin also recently contributed to the Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist, covering “Wherever I May Roam.”

Jose Artwork:

Jose Tracklist:

01. F40

02. Una Nota (feat. Sech)

03. Te Acuerdas de Mi (feat. Yandel)

04. In Da Getto (feat. Skrillex)

05. Billetes de 100 (feat. Myke Towers)

06. La Venganza (feat. Jhay Cortez)

07. Vestido

08. Que Locura

09. Bebe Que Bien Te Ves (feat. Feid)

10. Lo Que Dios Quiera

11. Si Te Atreves (feat. Zion and Lennox)

12. Fantasias

13. Pa’ Guayarte (feat. Ozuna)

14. Ganas de Verte

15. Perra (feat. Tokischa)

16. 7 de Mayo

17. Suerte

18. Querido Rio

19. La Familia

20. Que Mas Pues (feat. Maria Becerra)

21. Otro Fili (feat. Jay Wheeler)

22. Otra Noche Sin Ti (feat. Khalid)

23. Poblado Remix (feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy el Frio, Natan, and Shander)

24. Un Dia (One Day) (feat. Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Tainy)

