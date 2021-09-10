J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs “In Da Getto” on Fallon: Watch

J Balvin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to announce he’s headed out on a world tour next year in support of his new album Jose.
“There was rumors of you announcing a tour or going on tour, and you haven’t done anything or said anything that you’re going to. But is there anything you would like to tell me?” host Jimmy Fallon asked, leading Balvin to playfully quip, “Besides that I love you?”
He continued: “Yes, we’re going on sale next week. Yes! Jose’s tour! We’re gonna start in the West. Are you guys ready?” The 27-date jaunt will kick off April in San Antonio before indeed heading west to Arizona and California. Balvin will then hit major cities including Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, and Boston before closing out the tour with a performance in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 4th. Ahead of the tour’s official start, Balvin is also slated for a number of performances throughout the rest of 2021, including a takeover at the NEÓN Hotel in Las Vegas later this month and stops at both Governors Ball and Outside Lands.
Tickets for the “Jose Tour” go on sale next week on Friday, September 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Snag yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.
Later in the show, the reggaeton star also performed Jose single “In Da Getto” as the late-night show’s musical guest. Watch that performance and check out the full list of tour dates after the jump.
Back in July, Balvin put a Latin spin on Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” as part of the group’s massive The Metallica Blacklist project, and also recently guest-starred as himself on Season 2 of FX’s Dave.
J Balvin 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN
09/25 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
10/01 — Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
01/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH
04/19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/20 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
04/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
04/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
04/26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/30 — San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
05/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/04 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
05/05 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
05/06 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/07 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
05/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/11 — Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena
05/13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
05/14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
05/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/22 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center
05/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
05/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/27 — Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell
05/28 — Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04 — San Juan, PR @ Choliseo