J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs “In Da Getto” on Fallon: Watch

In support of his fifth solo LP Jose

J Balvin, photo by Teo
September 10, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    J Balvin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to announce he’s headed out on a world tour next year in support of his new album Jose.

    “There was rumors of you announcing a tour or going on tour, and you haven’t done anything or said anything that you’re going to. But is there anything you would like to tell me?” host Jimmy Fallon asked, leading Balvin to playfully quip, “Besides that I love you?”

    He continued: “Yes, we’re going on sale next week. Yes! Jose’s tour! We’re gonna start in the West. Are you guys ready?” The 27-date jaunt will kick off April in San Antonio before indeed heading west to Arizona and California. Balvin will then hit major cities including Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, and Boston before closing out the tour with a performance in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 4th. Ahead of the tour’s official start, Balvin is also slated for a number of performances throughout the rest of 2021, including a takeover at the NEÓN Hotel in Las Vegas later this month and stops at both Governors Ball and Outside Lands.

    Tickets for the “Jose Tour” go on sale next week on Friday, September 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Snag yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Later in the show, the reggaeton star also performed Jose single “In Da Getto” as the late-night show’s musical guest. Watch that performance and check out the full list of tour dates after the jump.

    Back in July, Balvin put a Latin spin on Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” as part of the group’s massive The Metallica Blacklist project, and also recently guest-starred as himself on Season 2 of FX’s Dave.

    J Balvin 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN
    09/25 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    10/01 — Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live
    10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
    01/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH
    04/19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    04/20 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
    04/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
    04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    04/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    04/26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    04/30 — San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
    05/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/04 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    05/05 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    05/06 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/07 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    05/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    05/11 — Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena
    05/13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    05/14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    05/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    05/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/22 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center
    05/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
    05/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    05/27 — Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell
    05/28 — Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/04 — San Juan, PR @ Choliseo

