J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs “In Da Getto” on Fallon: Watch

J Balvin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to announce he’s headed out on a world tour next year in support of his new album Jose.

“There was rumors of you announcing a tour or going on tour, and you haven’t done anything or said anything that you’re going to. But is there anything you would like to tell me?” host Jimmy Fallon asked, leading Balvin to playfully quip, “Besides that I love you?”

He continued: “Yes, we’re going on sale next week. Yes! Jose’s tour! We’re gonna start in the West. Are you guys ready?” The 27-date jaunt will kick off April in San Antonio before indeed heading west to Arizona and California. Balvin will then hit major cities including Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, and Boston before closing out the tour with a performance in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 4th. Ahead of the tour’s official start, Balvin is also slated for a number of performances throughout the rest of 2021, including a takeover at the NEÓN Hotel in Las Vegas later this month and stops at both Governors Ball and Outside Lands.

Tickets for the “Jose Tour” go on sale next week on Friday, September 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Snag yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Later in the show, the reggaeton star also performed Jose single “In Da Getto” as the late-night show’s musical guest. Watch that performance and check out the full list of tour dates after the jump.

Back in July, Balvin put a Latin spin on Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” as part of the group’s massive The Metallica Blacklist project, and also recently guest-starred as himself on Season 2 of FX’s Dave.

J Balvin 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN

09/25 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

10/01 — Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

01/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH

04/19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/20 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

04/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

04/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

04/26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/30 — San Jose, CA @ Sap Center

05/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/04 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

05/05 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

05/06 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/07 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

05/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/11 — Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena

05/13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

05/14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

05/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/22 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

05/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

05/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/27 — Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell

05/28 — Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

06/04 — San Juan, PR @ Choliseo

