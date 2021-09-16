J Balvin Rocks the Boat for His Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

For the next month, NPR is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by giving its renowned Tiny Desk Concert series an “El Tiny” makeover. As the name implies, musicians from all corners of Latinidad are scheduled to take part in it, and first up is arguably the biggest name of them all: J Balvin. Watch his special performance video below.

For the occasion, the Colombian star decided to set up stage on a sunny barge floating by the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. It’s incredibly scenic and calm, especially for an intimate live concert like this one, and yet he injects the scene with his typically buoyant blend of Latin hip-hop and pop. The performance feels both laidback and hyped up at once, which is what we’ve come to expect from the artist behind the Latin Grammy-winning Colores.

Fresh off the release of his new album Jose, Balvin wisely chose to show off tracks from the record like “Vestido,” “Que Locura,” and “OTRO FILI.” Toward the end, he shifts into high gear to break out the Tainy-produced “F40” and an extended mix of his Skrillex club collaboration “In Da Getto.”

If this Tiny Desk (Home) Concert has you eager to see J Balvin live again, then you’re in luck. The reggaeton singer will kick off a 27-date tour in April of next year. Before that, he’s scheduled to perform live at a handful of music festivals, including Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Tickets for all of these concerts are currently on sale at Ticketmaster, or you can look for deals on the secondary market here.