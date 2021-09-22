Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

J. Cole Surprise Drops New Song “Heaven’s EP”: Stream

Featuring the beat from Drake's "Pipe Down"

j. cole heaven's ep song video stream
J. Cole in “Heaven’s EP” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2021 | 11:00am ET

    In a pleasant surprise for Dreamville fans, J. Cole has dropped a new song titled “Heaven’s EP.” Watch the accompanying Simon Chasalow-directed music video below.

    “Heaven’s EP” uses the beat from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cut “Pipe Down” to give Cole a soulful backdrop to let off a verse about his place in the current rap pantheon with lyrics like “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them niggas is superstars to me.”

    The North Carolina rapper continues by explaining why he keeps his family life private. “I don’t play when it come to family, that’s one thing I refuse,” Cole raps. “Pimpin’ they kids out for views or just to be in the news/ Could never be me, I piss in the celebrity tea.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Heaven’s EP” follows Cole’s July appearance on “The Jackie” by Dreamville signee Bas. In May, Cole dropped his sixth studio album The Off-Season. That same weekend, he fulfilled his hoop dreams by making his professional basketball debut for Rwanda Patriots BBC in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season.

    On Friday, September 24th, Cole kicks off his North American tour with 21 Savage. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

dream theater invisible monster video

Dream Theater Unveil New Song "Invisible Monster": Stream

September 22, 2021

Geese

Geese Share New Song "Projector," Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

September 22, 2021

the shivas feels so bad song video origins

The Shivas Share the Origins of Psych-Rock Jam "Feels So Bad": Exclusive

September 22, 2021

parquet courts black widow spider new song 2022 tour dates music video listen stream tickets

Parquet Courts Share New Song "Black Widow Spider," Announce 2022 Tour Dates

September 22, 2021

 

she & him announce a very she and him christmas 10th anniversary reissue

She & Him Announce A Very She & Him Christmas Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna's "Holiday": Stream

September 21, 2021

vended asylum slipknot corey taylor son

Vended (Sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown) Unleash Debut Single "Asylum": Stream

September 21, 2021

eels extreme witchcraft new album good night on earth new song stream

Eels Announce New Album Extreme Witchcraft, Share "Good Night on Earth": Stream

September 21, 2021

Let's Eat Grandma Hall of Mirrors stream new music video song single 2021 track Let's Eat Grandma, photo by El Hardwick

Let's Eat Grandma Return with New Single "Hall of Mirrors": Stream

September 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

J. Cole Surprise Drops New Song "Heaven's EP": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale