J. Cole Surprise Drops New Song “Heaven’s EP”: Stream

In a pleasant surprise for Dreamville fans, J. Cole has dropped a new song titled “Heaven’s EP.” Watch the accompanying Simon Chasalow-directed music video below.

“Heaven’s EP” uses the beat from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cut “Pipe Down” to give Cole a soulful backdrop to let off a verse about his place in the current rap pantheon with lyrics like “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them niggas is superstars to me.”

The North Carolina rapper continues by explaining why he keeps his family life private. “I don’t play when it come to family, that’s one thing I refuse,” Cole raps. “Pimpin’ they kids out for views or just to be in the news/ Could never be me, I piss in the celebrity tea.”

“Heaven’s EP” follows Cole’s July appearance on “The Jackie” by Dreamville signee Bas. In May, Cole dropped his sixth studio album The Off-Season. That same weekend, he fulfilled his hoop dreams by making his professional basketball debut for Rwanda Patriots BBC in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season.

On Friday, September 24th, Cole kicks off his North American tour with 21 Savage. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

