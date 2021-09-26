Menu
Jack White Plays Surprise Gig on London Balcony: Video + Setlist

The surprise performance coincided with the opening of Third Man Records' new London record store

Jack White London
Jack White photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images
September 26, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    Jack White performed a surprise concert at Third Man Records’ new London record store on Saturday night, marking his first full-length public gig in over two years.

    White initially played a seven-song set in the basement of the store before moving to a nearby balcony to rip through another five songs. The setlist included pulled from the catalogs of The White Stripes (“Hello Operator,” “Icky Thump,” “Seven Nation Army”), The Dead Weather (“I Cut Like a Buffalo”), The Raconteurs (“Steady, As She Goes”), and White’s own solo albums (“Sixteen Saltines,” “Lazaretto”).

    Prior to closing the rooftop portion of the gig with “Seven Nation Army,” White dedicated his performance of The White Stripes’ “We Are Going to Be Friends” to “all the neighbors we’re upsetting now.”

    Related Video

    Watch fan-captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

    Prior to last night, White’s most live performance came in October 2020 as a last-minute replacement musical guest for Saturday Night Live. His last full-length concert occurred in July 2019.

    Setlist:

    Set 1: In Basement
    Hello Operator (The White Stripes song)
    Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me? (The White Stripes song)
    Sixteen Saltines
    What’s Done Is Done
    I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)
    Love Interruption
    Icky Thump (The White Stripes song)

    Set 2: On Rooftop
    Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
    Lazaretto
    Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
    We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)
    Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

