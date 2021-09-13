Menu
James Blake Shares New Song “Famous Last Words”: Stream

Blake's upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart has been rescheduled for October 8th

James Blake, image courtesy of the artist
September 13, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

    James Blake’s new album Friends That Break Your Heart has been delayed until October, another casualty of the worldwide vinyl crunch that’s been exacerbated by COVID-19. To avoid undue heartbreak before the record’s release, Blake is tiding fans over with the new song “Famous Last Words.”

    This is Blake at his most melancholic and miserable. “And I can’t believe I’m still talking about you,” he sings over softly pulsing synths. “That feeling/ I should’ve lost it/ I should’ve lost it by now.” It also includes one of the better lines about a breakup in recent memory: “You’re the last of my old things/ The cast from my broken limbs.” Check out “Famous Last Words” below.

    Friends That Break Your Heart has been rescheduled for October 8th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, he shared the singles “Life Is Not the Same” and “Say What You Will.”

