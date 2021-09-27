Menu
Jana Kramer on Working with Richard Marx and Her Upcoming Lifetime Holiday Movie

The singer/actress discusses "Voices" and its spotlight on self-esteem and mental health

kyle meredith with jana kramer lifetime original movie holiday fix up voiceskyle meredith with jana kramer lifetime original movie holiday fix up voices
Kyle Meredith with Jana Kramer, photo by Josh Beech
Consequence Staff
September 27, 2021 | 2:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jana Kramer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Voices,” and her new Lifetime Original Holiday Movie, The Holiday Fix Up.

    The singer/actress discusses her newest track’s spotlight on self-esteem and mental health, and how she finds herself in a transitional state of self-improvement. That all comes as the media and tabloids amplify her every move, especially her recent divorce.

    Kramer also emphasizes the importance of her work/life balance while raising two children, how they’ve influenced her music, and having more control as an independent artist while she readies what may be an upcoming EP. We also hear about her appreciation of Halsey and working with Richard Marx on his latest album.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed above, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our series.

