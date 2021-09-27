Jana Kramer on Working with Richard Marx and Her Upcoming Lifetime Holiday Movie

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jana Kramer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Voices,” and her new Lifetime Original Holiday Movie, The Holiday Fix Up.

The singer/actress discusses her newest track’s spotlight on self-esteem and mental health, and how she finds herself in a transitional state of self-improvement. That all comes as the media and tabloids amplify her every move, especially her recent divorce.

Kramer also emphasizes the importance of her work/life balance while raising two children, how they’ve influenced her music, and having more control as an independent artist while she readies what may be an upcoming EP. We also hear about her appreciation of Halsey and working with Richard Marx on his latest album.

