Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Janelle Monáe Unveils Star-Studded “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)”: Stream

Also featuring Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, and Alicia Keys, it's a powerful rallying cry to honor the lives of Black women slain by police

janelle monae say her name hell you talmbout single protest stream
Janelle Monáe, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 24, 2021 | 8:36am ET

    Janelle Monáe has released a powerful rallying cry to honor the lives of Black women slain by police with her new song “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).”

    Released to coincide with International Daughter’s Day this Sunday, the 17-minute track finds the star enlisting an army of fellow female artists — including Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Zoë Kravitz, MJ Rodriguez, and more — for a chilling roll call of the more than 60 Black women killed at the hands of police brutality around the United States.

    “Rekia Boyd, say her name/ Rekia Boyd, say her name/ Rekia Boyd, say her name/ Rekia Boyd, won’t you say her name?” Monáe chants, citing the 22-year-old Chicago native’s death in 2012 before turning the spotlight to the killings of Latasha Walton and Atatiana Jefferson, who were both murdered in 2019.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track also serves as a follow-up to the Grammy nominee’s 2015 release “Hell You Talmbout,” which sought to bring awareness to the Black men around the country who’ve also had their lives cut short by police brutality.

    Proceeds from “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” will be donated to African American Policy Forum. Stream the song after the jump.

    In July, Monáe released another new single, “Stronger” — which is set to be featured in Barack and Michelle Obama’s upcoming Netflix series We the People — just days before dropping out of her planned set at Bonnaroo. As for her next film role, the multi-hyphenate has joined the much-hyped sequel to 2019’s Knives Out alongside returning star Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream

Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for "ooh la la" Remix: Stream

September 24, 2021

the regrettes monday new song video stream

The Regrettes Share Existential New Single "Monday": Stream

September 24, 2021

chvrches avril lavigne i'm with you cover apple music home session

CHVRCHES Cover Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You": Stream

September 24, 2021

 

boys noize polarity

Boys Noize Breaks Down His New Album +|- (Polarity) Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

lakeyah my time track by track gangsta grillz mixtape album stream

Lakeyah Breaks Down New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape My Time Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

Sufjan Stevens A Beginner's Mind stream Angelo De Augustine new album music record collaborative LP Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release Collaborative Album A Beginner's Mind: Stream

September 24, 2021

Bartees Strange Weights stream new song music video lyrics single Bartees Strange, photo by Julia Leiby

Bartees Strange Unveils Blistering New Song "Weights": Stream

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janelle Monáe Unveils Star-Studded "Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale