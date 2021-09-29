Menu
Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of “Better the Mask”: Stream

Michelle Zauner says it's the "favorite song [she's] ever written"

Japanese Breakfast, photo by Tonje Thilesen
September 29, 2021 | 12:12pm ET

    Still relishing the success of her first book Crying In H Mart and her fantastic third album JubileeJapanese Breakfast singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner recently shared her original soundtrack for the new video game Sable. Today, Zauner is offering a unique look at one of the soundtrack’s highlights, “Better the Mask,” with a live in-studio performance video.

    “Better the Mask” sees Zauner trade the indie-pop she typically makes as Japanese Breakfast for a stunning piano and vocal arrangement, backed by a string quartet. Filmed at New York City’s iconic Electric Lady Studios, the performance video captures the song’s warm, intricate spirit.

    “I wrote ‘Better the Mask’ during lockdown,” Zauner explained in a press release. “To pass the time, I found myself turning to the piano, practicing intently for the first time in years, and putting together what would become my favorite song I’ve ever written. ‘Better the Mask’ also features the first string arrangement I devised solely on my own.” Check out the video below.

    Zauner is currently taking Japanese Breakfast on the road in support of Jubilee. Believe it or not, Sable isn’t her first foray into video game music: She recently re-recorded the Jubilee highlight “Be Sweet” in Simlish for The Sims 4: Cottage Living.

