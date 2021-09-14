Jarvis Cocker Announces Companion Album to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has announced a French pop covers album titled CHANSONS d’ENNUI as a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie The French Dispatch. It’s due out October 22nd to coincide with the film’s release worldwide.

In a statement, Cocker explained the album is actually credited to a fictional pop singer in the movie named Tip-Top. “JARV IS… were asked to record a version of ‘Aline’ (originally a hit in the 60s for non-fictional French pop star Christophe) under the guise of Tip Top,” he wrote on Instagram. “You may have heard it in the trailer for the film. One thing led to another & now there is a whole Tip Top album Les Chansons d’Ennui.”

He added, “Having grown up with a deep love of French pop this was a dream come true for me: I get to sing songs made famous by artists such as Gainsbourg, Brigitte Fontaine, Françoise Hardy, Jacques Dutronc — plus duet on ‘Paroles,Paroles’ with Laetitia Sadier. Après moi, la déluge.”

To coincide with the announcement, Cocker unveiled the full version of his cover of French singer Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline.” Stream the song below, followed by The French Dispatch trailer in which it first appeared. CHANSONS d’ENNUI pre-orders are ongoing.

Cocker debuted his JARV IS… project last July with the release of their debut album, Beyond the Pale.

The French Dispatch finally arrives in theaters on October 22nd. It features a staggering cast of actors including top-billed stars Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, and Mathieu Amalric.

In addition to Cocker’s album, The French Dispatch is also accompanied by An Editor’s Burial, a collection of inspirations for the film created by Anderson and edited by David Brendel. It includes essays about the expatriate experience in Paris by notable writers such as James Baldwin, Lillian Ross, and Luc Sante. The book is out now; pick up your copy today at Amazon.

CHANSONS d’ENNUI Artwork:

CHANSONS d’ENNUI Tracklist:

01. Dans Ma Chambre (Dalida cover)

02. Contact (Brigitte Bardot cover)

03. La Tendresse (Marie LaFôret cover)

04. Amour, Je Te Cherche (Nino Ferrer & Radiah cover)

05. Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous (Jacques Dutronc cover)

06. Il Pleut Sur La Gare (Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem cover)

07. Paroles, Paroles (Dalida & Alain Delon cover)

08. Requiem Pour Un Con (Serge Gainsbourg cover)

09. Mon Ami La Rose (Françoise Hardy cover)

10. Mao Mao (Claude Channes cover)

11. Elle Et Moi (Max Berlin cover)

12. Aline (Christophe cover)