Dazed and Confused Actor Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication

Dazed and Confused actor Jason London was a bit too dazed and confused when he took the wheel of his Nissan Maxima late Tuesday. According to TMZ, the 48-year-old London was arrested in Ocean Springs, Mississippi after police found his vehicle on fire and stuck in a ditch.

London reportedly told officers that he had been sideswiped, but upon further investigation it was determined that the actor had swerved off the road, hit a sign, got back on the road, and then hit a concrete object before driving into a ditch. Oh, and he also reeked of booze.

London was charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident. Because he was physically inside of his vehicle when police arrived to the scene, he has not yet been charged with a DUI, but based on all of the evidence that doesn’t seem all too difficult to prove.

London was previously arrested in 2013 and charged with disorderly conduct and assault after getting into a bar fight in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Since portraying Randall “Pink” Floyd in Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, London’s filmography has mostly consisted of B- and C-list film roles and cameos on TV series like NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy.