Jeff Bridges Says “Cancer Is in Remission”

"My cancer is in remission -- the '9 x 12' mass" has shrunk down to the size of a marble"

jeff bridges cancer remission covid-19 update tumor shrunk
Jeff Bridges, image via Instagram
September 13, 2021 | 11:58am ET

    Jeff Bridges’ cancer is in remission. The Oscar-winning actor made the announcement in a handwritten post on his website, where he also revealed that he caught COVID-19 while in chemotherapy.

    Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, and his recovery has included positive updates and one very good boy named Monty. Now, the 71-year-old has received the news to which every cancer patient looks forward. “My cancer is in remission,” he wrote. “The ‘9 x 12’ mass” has shrunk down to the size of a marble.”

    But the treatment hasn’t been without hiccups. Bridges revealed that he caught COVID-19 earlier this year “from the place where I’m getting my chemo infusion for the cancer.” He added that, “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccines can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

    Still, the combination of COVID and cancer has left Bridges struggling to breathe. During his physical therapy sessions, “We’ve been concentrating on getting me off the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.”

    Here, too, there’s cause for optimism. His daughter Hayley was recently married, and, “I was able to not only walk Hay down the aisle, but to do the father/bride dance with her WITHOUT OXYGEN.”

    Bridges ended by saying how excited he was to get back to work on The Old Man, an FX series premiering in 2022. “It’s lookin’ good,” he wrote. “Here’s a little peek.” You can check out that clip below.

