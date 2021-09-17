Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

Fans tuning into the latest episode of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso may notice there’s a drastically different take on the show’s theme song to fit the dramatically different vibe of the story. Turns out that new version of the music comes from none other than Jeff Tweedy.

Out today, Episode 9 of Ted Lasso Season 2 follows Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) after a particularly devastating loss. Alone on the London streets at night, there’s a much different vibe than the eternally optimistic tone of Lasso himself (Jason Sudeikis), thus calling for a reworking of the theme.

The original song is from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford alongside the show’s composer Tom Howe. That version is a rousing bit of ’70s folk rock that clearly came from a Mumford, but Tweedy tones it down quite a bit to match Beard’s mood. There’s still some hopefulness in the guitar strums, but the acoustic rendition definitely has more pathos — fitting for this unexpectedly dramatic episode of the hit show.

Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s cover of the Ted Lasso theme song below via Apple Music (natch).

While the theme music may be folky, Ted Lasso Season 2 was inspired by pure rock and roll. As Sudeikis explained recently, some of the themes in the series were inspired by Foo Fighters’ classic “My Hero.” “Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea of all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that,” Sudeikis said. “People are human.”

