Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song “Brighten”: Stream

Jerry Cantrell has unveiled the music video for “Brighten,” the title track from his forthcoming solo album, due out October 29th. The video is now premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

True to its title, “Brighten” is an uplifting late-summer jam. Heavy chords blend with Cantrell’s sweetly sung melodies, accentuated by lush and organic production. The video, directed by Gilbert Trejo (son of actor Danny Trejo), sees Jerry and company joyously rocking out, showing off an impressive arsenal of electric guitars.

The Alice in Chains singer-guitarist tells Heavy Consequence that the song and title were decidedly upbeat, implying that a general sense of positivity carries through the whole album.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It’s pure rock and roll,” Cantrell says of the song. “Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It’s a big rock song.”

Cantrell recorded Brighten before and during the pandemic with a host of friends and collaborators. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato, and producers Tyler Bates and Paul Fig were among those who joined Cantrell in the studio, piecing together the album’s nine tracks.

To support Brighten, Cantrell will head out on his first solo tour since 2004. A North American trek is planned for spring 2022, kicking off on March 24th at First Avenue in Minneapolis and running through a May 8th date at the House of Blues in San Diego.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for more on Cantrell’s third solo album, including an in-depth interview and Jerry’s track-by-track breakdown of the LP in the coming weeks.

Stream the video for the title track below. You can pre-order Brighten via Jerry Cantrell’s online store or digitally via Amazon.

Advertisement