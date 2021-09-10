Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song “Brighten”: Stream

The title track from Cantrell's forthcoming solo album, arriving October 29th

jerry cantrell brighten video
Jerry Cantrell (photo by Jonathan Weiner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 10, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    Jerry Cantrell has unveiled the music video for “Brighten,” the title track from his forthcoming solo album, due out October 29th. The video is now premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

    True to its title, “Brighten” is an uplifting late-summer jam. Heavy chords blend with Cantrell’s sweetly sung melodies, accentuated by lush and organic production. The video, directed by Gilbert Trejo (son of actor Danny Trejo), sees Jerry and company joyously rocking out, showing off an impressive arsenal of electric guitars.

    The Alice in Chains singer-guitarist tells Heavy Consequence that the song and title were decidedly upbeat, implying that a general sense of positivity carries through the whole album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s pure rock and roll,” Cantrell says of the song. “Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It’s a big rock song.”

    Cantrell recorded Brighten before and during the pandemic with a host of friends and collaborators. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato, and producers Tyler Bates and Paul Fig were among those who joined Cantrell in the studio, piecing together the album’s nine tracks.

    To support Brighten, Cantrell will head out on his first solo tour since 2004. A North American trek is planned for spring 2022, kicking off on March 24th at First Avenue in Minneapolis and running through a May 8th date at the House of Blues in San Diego.

    Advertisement

    Jerry Cantrell new solo album
     Editor's Pick
    Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Announces New Solo Album, Brighten, Unveils “Atone”: Stream

    Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for more on Cantrell’s third solo album, including an in-depth interview and Jerry’s track-by-track breakdown of the LP in the coming weeks.

    Stream the video for the title track below. You can pre-order Brighten via Jerry Cantrell’s online store or digitally via Amazon.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

iggy pop matt sweeney european son cover the velvet underground nico tribute album stream lyric video

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney Cover "European Son" for The Velvet Underground Tribute Album: Stream

September 10, 2021

 

sleigh bells new album texis stream

Sleigh Bells Share New Album Texis: Stream

September 10, 2021

sza the anonymous ones new song stream

SZA Shares New Song "The Anonymous Ones": Stream

September 10, 2021

Low HEY WHAT stream new album song single Apple Music video Spotify Low, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Release New Album HEY WHAT: Stream

September 10, 2021

amyl and the sniffers comfort to me track by track album stream sophomore record new jamie wdziekonski

Amyl and the Sniffers Break Down New Album Comfort to Me Track by Track: Exclusive

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song "Brighten": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale