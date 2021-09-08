Joaquin Phoenix Shows Off His Softer Side in First Trailer for A24’s C’mon C’mon: Watch

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming film C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Watch it below.

In the teaser for the black-and-white drama, Phoenix’s character Johnny waxes poetic about the meaning of life as he reads a book to his young nephew, played by newcomer Woody Norman. The film follows the pair on a cross-country road trip after Johnny, an artist, is left to take care of the boy.

“To visit planet Earth, you’ll have to be born as a human child,” Phoenix narrates as heartwarming scenes from Central Park to Venice Beach flash across the screen. “At first you will have to learn to use your new body. To move your arms and legs, you will learn to walk and run. To use your hands, to make sounds, to form words. There will be so much for you to learn, and so much for you to feel: sadness, joy, disappointment, and wonder.”

Phoenix continues, “Over the years, you will try to make sense of that happy, sad, full, always-shifting life you are in. And when the time comes to return to your star, it may be hard to say goodbye to that strangely beautiful world.”

Also starring Gaby Hoffmann, Jaboukie Young-White, Scoot McNairy, and Molly Webster, C’mon C’mon made its premiere at last week’s 48th Telluride Film Festival. Directed by Mike Mills, the film is also set to screen at the upcoming New York Film Festival next month before debuting in theaters this November.

Last September, Phoenix welcomed his first child with partner Rooney Mara. The couple reportedly named their son River after the actor’s late brother. Next on his docket, Phoenix is set to star as Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic Kitbag.

