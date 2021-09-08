Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix Shows Off His Softer Side in First Trailer for A24’s C’mon C’mon: Watch

The black-and-white drama co-stars Gaby Hoffmann, Jaboukie Young-White, and Woody Norman

joaquin phoenix cmon cmon trailer a24 stream watch
Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon (A24)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

    A24 has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming film C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Watch it below.

    In the teaser for the black-and-white drama, Phoenix’s character Johnny waxes poetic about the meaning of life as he reads a book to his young nephew, played by newcomer Woody Norman. The film follows the pair on a cross-country road trip after Johnny, an artist, is left to take care of the boy.

    “To visit planet Earth, you’ll have to be born as a human child,” Phoenix narrates as heartwarming scenes from Central Park to Venice Beach flash across the screen. “At first you will have to learn to use your new body. To move your arms and legs, you will learn to walk and run. To use your hands, to make sounds, to form words. There will be so much for you to learn, and so much for you to feel: sadness, joy, disappointment, and wonder.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Phoenix continues, “Over the years, you will try to make sense of that happy, sad, full, always-shifting life you are in. And when the time comes to return to your star, it may be hard to say goodbye to that strangely beautiful world.”

    top 25 comedies square Joaquin Phoenix Shows Off His Softer Side in First Trailer for A24s Cmon Cmon: Watch
     Editor's Pick
    Top 25 Dark Comedies of the 2010s

    Also starring Gaby Hoffmann, Jaboukie Young-White, Scoot McNairy, and Molly Webster, C’mon C’mon made its premiere at last week’s 48th Telluride Film Festival. Directed by Mike Mills, the film is also set to screen at the upcoming New York Film Festival next month before debuting in theaters this November.

    Last September, Phoenix welcomed his first child with partner Rooney Mara. The couple reportedly named their son River after the actor’s late brother. Next on his docket, Phoenix is set to star as Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic Kitbag.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Rob Zombie Munsters Mansion

Rob Zombie Is Faithfully Recreating the Munsters Mansion for Upcoming Movie: Photos

September 8, 2021

patty jenkins slams streaming movies fake looking

Patty Jenkins Slams Movies on Streaming Services: "They Look Like Fake Movies to Me"

September 5, 2021

angelina jolie fought brad pitt over harvey weinstein

Angelina Jolie Reveals She "Fought" with Brad Pitt Over Working with Harvey Weinstein

September 5, 2021

Bette Miller sex strike

Bette Midler Calls for Sex Strike in Protest of Texas Abortion Ban

September 5, 2021

 

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci Reveals He Beat Cancer

September 4, 2021

ben affleck the accountant sequel

Ben Affleck Set to Return for The Accountant Sequel

September 3, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack album

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Soundtrack Features 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and EarthGang: Stream

September 3, 2021

Kate Netflix Mary Elizabeth Winstead movie film review

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kicks Ass in the Derivative but Brutal Actioner Kate: Review

September 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joaquin Phoenix Shows Off His Softer Side in First Trailer for A24's C'mon C'mon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale