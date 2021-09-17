Menu
John 5 Announces New Solo Album, Shares “Que Pasa” Featuring Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine: Stream

The Rob Zombie guitarist's new LP, Sinner, arrives October 29th

john 5 que pasa dave mustaine
John 5 (photo by Matt Wilson), Dave Mustaine (photo by David Brendan Hall)
September 17, 2021 | 11:00am ET

    John 5 has announced a new solo album, Sinner, arriving just in time for Halloween on October 29th. The Rob Zombie guitarist also shared the lead single “Que Pasa,” featuring Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

    The song is structured around a funky breakbeat drum sample that explodes into a groove-laden blues rocker. Mustaine supplies the vocal hook, even appearing on a big screen behind John 5’s band in the lively performance music video.

    “I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting,” commented John 5 in a press release. “And he kills it on ‘Que Pasa.’ It was such a joy to have him on this track.”

    Related Video

    The single is the first new music from John 5 since 2019’s Invasion, the second LP from his John 5 & the Creatures project. Speaking on Sinner, the guitarist said fans are going to hear his “best” on the LP.

    “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5,'” he said. “What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

    Sinner was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood, California. Drums were engineered by ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles. In addition to Mustaine’s contribution, the 10-song album also features guest spots from former KISS drummer Peter Criss and Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey.

    Pre-order Sinner via Big Machine. Stream “Que Pasa” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Sinner Artwork:
    John 5 SINNER Art John 5 Announces New Solo Album, Shares Que Pasa Featuring Megadeths Dave Mustaine: Stream

    Sinner Tracklist:
    01. Welcome to the Island
    02. For I Have Sinned
    03. Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)
    04. Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)
    05. How High the Moon
    06. Creepshow
    07. Land of the Misfit Toys
    08. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
    09. This Is How I Do It
    10. Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)

