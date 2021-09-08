John Carpenter Goes on a “Rampage” in New Song from Halloween Kills: Stream

John Carpenter and his musical collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, have unleashed the new song “Rampage.” It’s the latest preview of the Halloween Kills soundtrack, which arrives October 15th alongside the film.

“Rampage” is a sinister slow burn, using skittering synth loops and anxious drums to build tension. If the title is accurate, the actual killing may start around the 1:10 mark, when a very loud and heavy chord falls on the track like an axe blow. The menace intensifies around 2:30, and one can imagine the bodies piling up. But the denouement is a relatively calm affair, perhaps suggesting that someone — good or bad — got away. Check out “Rampage” below.

Pre-orders for the Halloween Kills soundtrack are ongoing. Last month, Carpenter shared the lead single “Unkillable,” and teamed up with Scottish trio CHVRCHES to remix each other’s tracks. While Carpenter has ceded the director’s chair to David Gordon Greene for Halloween Kills, he remained involved in some production decisions, and you can hear snippets of his score in the film’s latest trailer.

