Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share New Song “Wasted Days”: Stream

Their first-ever collaboration

john mellencamp bruce springsteen wasted days new song single duet album stream music video
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen, “Wasted Days” artwork
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    For the first time in their illustrious careers, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have collaborated on a new original song. “Wasted Days” is a mediation on mortality, and is expected to be the first preview of Mellencamp’s 25th album.

    Few details are known about LP25, but work on it is completed, via Mellencamp’s website. According to Springsteen, he can be heard on three tracks. “I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him,” Springsteen said earlier this year. “I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.”

    The music and lyrics for “Wasted Days” come from Mellencamp, with Springsteen credited on guitar and vocals. The song laments all the time that’s been frittered away, especially as the 69-year-old Mellencamp and 72-year-old Springsteen approach their final acts. “How many summers still remain?” Mellencamp wonders. “How many days are lost in vain?/ Who’s counting out these last dramatic years?/  How many minutes do we have here?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That’s heavy stuff, but it pales in comparison to the anguished howl of the chorus. “Wasted days/ Wasted days/ We watch our lives just fade away to/ More wasted days.” The song comes with a music video that shows the two icons sitting in a sepia-toned living room, playing cards, which is contrasted with the vivid colors of an outdoor stage under the lights. The colors seem to be a message about which days are wasted and which are not, and you can check out the visuals below.

    On November 8th, Springsteen will participate in the Stand Up for Heroes event with Jon Steward, Jim Gaffigan, and more. The Boss recently announced The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a new concert film and live album taken from two of The E-Street Band’s most memorable performances. He spent the summer cheering on his professional horseback rider daughter Jessica, who won the silver medal for team equestrian jumping at the Olympics, and he’s hoping to tour with the E Street Band next year, though as his bandmate Steven Van Zandt recently told Consequence, America would first have to improve its COVID-19 response. “But if we can go out there and be safe, I hope we’ll do it.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

tori amos speaking with trees new song stream

Tori Amos Shares New Single "Speaking with Trees": Stream

September 29, 2021

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

japanese breakfast sable better the mask live stream

Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of "Better the Mask": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

 

Bartees Strange (photo by Ben Kaye), Eric Slick (photo by Philip Cosores), and OHMME (photo by Ash Dye) cover song Bartees Strange TV on the Radio stream single 7 inch track new music Province

Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and OHMME Cover TV on the Radio's "Province": Stream

September 28, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share New Song "Wasted Days": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale