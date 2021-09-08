John Mulaney Reveals He and Olivia Munn Are Expecting First Child Together

John Mulaney has revealed that he and his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, are expecting their first child together.

The comedian confirmed the news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me and that’s been very incredible,” Mulaney noted. “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell and we are having a baby together… I’m going to be a dad.”

Prior to revealing news of Munn’s pregnancy, Mulaney recapped the events of the last year that led him to this moment. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween. I relapse on drugs after the show, not directly after. I just mean, well, after goodnights… I’m told I took a job here… I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February. I lived in sober living for another month and a half. The insurrection happened on January 6th, but I had nothing to do with that.”

Mulaney said he then moved to Los Angeles and began dating Munn. “[Olivia] got to date me right out of recovery which is what they call a reverse catch,” he quipped, before adding on a serious note, “It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney also thanked his longtime friend Meyers for being part of an intervention and encouraging him to seek help.

“I didn’t want an intervention. At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs. Sitting here tonight, I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life. That night, I was not grateful.”

“You guys saved me from drugs and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself and this early journey out of recovery. I don’t have a joke for that. I’m really grateful to you, buddy.”

Watch the full segment below.

