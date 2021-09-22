Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is “So Far Out of Hand” That “No One Is Safe”

Depp says everyone must "stand up" to "injustice"

johnny depp cancel culture no one is safe so far out of congrol
Johnny Depp, photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2021 | 2:46pm ET

    Johnny Depp is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and has been credibly accused of spousal abuse, but if you think about it, isn’t he the real victim? That’s the gist of his latest press conference, in which he moaned that cancel culture is “so far out of hand now” that “no one is safe.”

    As Deadline reports, the embattled actor made these utterances ahead of the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he’ll be receiving the honorary Donostia Award. With the press attending, Depp also commented on his recent legal loss against The Sun, which had labelled him a “wife-beater.” Depp sued for libel, but a UK judge ruled that “the great majority” of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s assault accusations could be “proved to the civil standard,” — in other words, “wife-beater” is more or less accurate.

    Speaking about the decision, Depp said, “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Depp explained that cancel culture could happen to any of the innocent wife-beaters among us. “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.”

    He continued, “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

    From this, you might have thought the press conference was full of hard hitting questions, but according to Deadline, the moderator rejected most inquiries into Depp’s personal life and legal troubles, instead telling reporters to stick to his career. Later, Depp answered a question in the voice of his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow, “much to the delight of the attending crowd.”

    Advertisement

    Last month, in his first interview since losing the libel suit, Depp complained that he was being “boycotted” from Hollywood. That might be a bit strong — his new film Minamata recently appeared at the Berlin International Film Festival, and he’ll be starring in the forthcoming crime drama City of Lies as an LAPD detective investigating the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. But he’s certainly losing work. In 2019, Disney announced plans to write him out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts trilogy has replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen.

Latest Stories

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

Daniel Craig James Bond

Daniel Craig: "There Should Simply Be Better Parts for Women" Than James Bond

September 21, 2021

Many Saints Of Newark Review

The Many Saints of Newark Gives Vital Context for Sopranos Diehards: Review

September 21, 2021

the tragedy of macbeth trailer denzel washington frances mcdormand joel coen

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

September 21, 2021

 

halloween kills trailer michael myers unmasking watch

Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

September 20, 2021

finch trailer tom hanks apple tv robert zemeckis

Tom Hanks Builds a Self-Driving Robot in Trailer for Apple TV+'s Finch: Watch

September 20, 2021

Anthony Johnson Friday

R.I.P. Anthony Johnson, Friday's Ezal Dead at 56

September 20, 2021

paranormal activity next of kin teaser trailer paramount plus release date

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Teaser Trailer Hints at Return to Origins: Watch

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is "So Far Out of Hand" That "No One Is Safe"

Menu Shop Search Sale