Josh Homme Faces Restraining Order Filed on Behalf of Kids [Updated]

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme faces a restraining ordered filed by his ex-wife, Brody Dalle, on behalf of their two sons.

Update: Two separate judges, one in Los Angeles and another in Santa Monica, have rejected the request for a restraining order.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, accuse their father of being physically and verbally abusive. They specifically claim that Homme has grabbed Orrin’s genitals; thrown objects at both boys; flicked their ears and poked their chests; verbally taunted them; and has driven drunk with both of them in the car.

Advertisement

Related Video

The boys filed for the protective order through their mother, Brody Dalle, who divorced Homme in 2019. Dalle previously took out a restraining order against Homme after claiming he head-butted her. In turn, Homme sought a protect order against Dalle, claiming that she would show up at events he was attending in order to trigger a violation against him.

Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said in a statement that “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

In a follow-up statement, Wiesner said, “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

Advertisement

Homme and Dalle’s third and eldest child, 15-year-old Camille Harley Joan Homme, is not a part of the filing.

Consequence has reached out to Dalle’s legal representatives for comment.