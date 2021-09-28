Menu
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Undergoes “Major Emergency Heart Surgery”

The guitarist is "stable and resting" following the operation

Richie Faulkner (photo by Steven J. Messina)
September 28, 2021 | 5:15pm ET

    Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner underwent a major emergency heart surgery and is now “stable and resting” after the operation.

    As reported yesterday, Judas Priest announced that Faulkner was hospitalized with a major medical heart condition while the metal legends were in the midst of their “50 Years of Heavy Metal” North American tour. All remaining dates were postponed.

    Per an Instagram post by his girlfriend, Mariah Lynch (daughter of Dokken guitarist George Lynch), Faulkner then underwent an emergency surgery. Lynch wrote:

    “Thank you to everyone for all your message. I will try to get back to you as soon as I can. Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable & resting. If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is. So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There’s no one like him. We’d be lost without him”

    Based on Lynch’s post, it sounds like Faulkner was already affected by the heart condition while he was performing during Priest’s set at Louder Than Life on Sunday (September 26th) — the final show before his hospitalization.

    Some of Faulkner’s heavy metal peers commented on the Instagram post to offer well wishes, among them Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who wrote, “Sending positive vibes.”

    We wish Faulkner a fast and healthy recovery from his recent surgery. See Mariah Lynch’s Instagram post below.

