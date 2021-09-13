Menu
Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI Team Up for “Stay,” “Ghost” at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

Marking Bieber's first performance at the VMAs in six years

justin bieber kid laori stay ghost mtv vmas 2021
Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV VMAs, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
September 12, 2021 | 8:40pm ET

    Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI joined forces at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for a performance of their smash single “Stay,” before Biebs was left alone for his Justice single “Ghost.” Watch the number below.

    On the main stage, the two pop stars opened the evening’s main event by trading verses on their No. 1 hit, which spent four consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 this summer. Surrounded by what looked like icebergs, the pair harmonized together on the booming chorus — seeming sped up to match the strobes flashing around them.

    After wrapping the hit and sharing a hug, The Kid LAORI left Bieber alone to take on a solo track; after all, this was the Biebs’ first time on the MTV VMAs stage in six years, he wasn’t going to just play special guest. He climbed the mountains behind him to belt out “Ghost,” aided by a flying guitar solo from his backing band. Watch the replay below.

    Related Video

    Bieber’s rescheduled “Justice World Tour” launches in San Diego next February (snag tickets at Ticketmaster or the secondary market). At the end of April, The Kid LAROI collaborated with Miley Cyrus on a remix of his breakthrough TikTok smash, “Without You.”

     

