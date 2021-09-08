jxdn on Finding His Scream, Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert’s Influence, and New Songs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

jxdn catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut full-length, Tell Me About Tomorrow.

A lot has happened with the rising pop punk musician since he first joined Kyle Meredith With last summer. On this episode, jxdn touches on the inspiration he finds in Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert, and how balancing his angels and demons impacts writing about his own struggles.

The Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly protégé also discusses sampling blink-182 on “A Wasted Year,” being championed by pop punk legends, and the new songs that will be included on the upcoming deluxe edition of Tell Me About Tomorrow.

Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. You can also catch jxdn live on his massive upcoming tour, with dates stretching from fall well into 2022. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

