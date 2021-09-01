Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr’s Reward: Stream

The latest from the heady Brownsville rapper

ka a martyrs reward new album listen stream rapper brownsville
Ka, image via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 1, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

    Two weeks after Ka made his new album available for purchase through his website,  A Martyr’s Reward has migrated to streaming services. Check it out below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Unlike its predecessor, 2020’s Descendants of CainA Martyr’s Reward isn’t a concept album, though it’s heavy enough on allegory and double-entendres to reward repeat spins. “Almost everything I say has a double meaning and it’s why more than likely you won’t understand everything with just one listen,” Ka said on his website. “I craft my songs so that you pick up something new each time you hear it.”

    Here, the Brownsville rapper has studied his own upbringing as tightly as he once did the Bible or the works of Orpheus. On “Peace Peace Peace,” he raps, “Still holding on to things I can’t part with/ Habits of my habitat/ Happy I’m here to tell my story, just sad it’s fact/ They stole my youth, wish I had it back.” Still, Ka frames these hard knocks as coming with some benefits. “Havin’ nothing gave me everything,” he repeats on the closing track. “Havin’ nothing gave me everything I need.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A Martyr’s Reward Artwork:

    ka a martyrs reward artwork

    Advertisement

    A Martyr’s Reward Tracklist:
    01. Everybody Up
    02. I Need All That
    03. Peace Peace Peace
    04. Sad to Say
    05. P W H
    06. I Notice
    07. Like Me
    08. We Living/Martyr
    09. Subtle
    10. With All My Heart
    11. Enough Praise/Recovering
    12. Be Grateful
    13. Having Nothin’

Latest Stories

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

bachelor i see it now new single stream

Bachelor Release New Single "I See It Now": Stream

September 1, 2021

 

Nell Smith Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Team with 13-Year-Old Fan Nell Smith for Nick Cave Covers Album

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 ep announcement here to dance new song stream

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single "Here to Dance": Stream

September 1, 2021

lindsey buckingham on the wrong side new single stream

Lindsey Buckingham Unleashes a "Scream" with New Single: Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr's Reward: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale