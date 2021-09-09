Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kacey Musgraves’ 10 Best Songs

Ten favorites from one of pop country's very best

Kacey Musgraves Best Songs
Kacey Musgraves, Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 9, 2021 | 2:15pm ET

    Picking only ten Kacey Musgraves songs out of her bejeweled body of work is sort of like driving through a Texas rainstorm in an older truck that’s also low on gas, which is to say it’s profoundly difficult — but sometimes, there’s a rainbow waiting at the end.

    Musgraves breathed new life into the tired boys club of country music when she broke through nearly a decade ago, and has since transcended many restrictions of genre. Queen Dolly Parton’s name is not one to be tossed around lightly, but Musgraves often feels like the 21st century answer to the groundwork Parton laid for women in country. Musgraves has always been known to play by her own rules, acting as a beacon for the LGBTQ community, traditional country music lovers, and anyone who maybe just has a lot of feelings.

    2018’s Golden Hour, her fourth full-length album, is revelatory. Musgraves co-wrote all thirteen tracks and expertly threaded together the stories of romance, heartbreak, and friendship into an intimate time capsule from a masterful songwriter. It went on to sweep the Country Music Awards and earn the all-genre Album of the Year at the Grammys. (As it should’ve!)

    Advertisement

    We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite Kacey Musgraves tracks ahead of the release of star-crossed, set to arrive tomorrow, September 10th. There’s, appropriately, a bit of happy and a bit of sad at the same time; some songs are more conventional and others push the envelope. That’s Kacey Musgraves, finding truth in paradox and letting us, little by little, into her always glowing universe.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Latest Stories

Kanye West Best Songs

Kanye West's Top 20 Songs

August 30, 2021

Kanye West Albums

Ranking Every Kanye West Album From Worst to Best

August 30, 2021

Jack Antonoff Ranking

All 214 Songs Jack Antonoff Has Produced, Ranked From Worst to Best

August 26, 2021

Charlie Watts Best Drum Moments

Charlie Watts' 10 Best Rolling Stones Drum Moments

August 24, 2021

 

2021 K-Pop Songs

10 Great K-Pop Songs Released in 2021 That You Might Not Have Heard Yet

and August 24, 2021

Best Governors Ball Performances

10 Best Governors Ball Performances of All Time

August 23, 2021

The Walking Dead

8 Actors Who Got Extremely Famous After Their Characters Exited The Walking Dead

August 20, 2021

Punk Music Films

A Guide to Punk Music In Five Films

August 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kacey Musgraves' 10 Best Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale