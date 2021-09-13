Menu
Kacey Musgraves Debuts “star-crossed” Live at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

The first live performance of her new album's title track

Kacey Musgraves VMAs
Kacey Musgraves at the VMAs, photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
September 12, 2021 | 8:46pm ET

    Fresh off the release of her fifth studio album, star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves made her long-awaited debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs and brought plenty of her country-pop charm with her. The singer gave the world-premiere performance of the album’s title track.

    Considering the song’s obvious reference to Romeo and Juliet — as well as Musgraves’ recent divorce, which inspired her new album — the live rendition of “star-crossed” was destined to conjure tears. Musgraves turned the Barclays Center stage into her own witchy boudoir, evoking the campy, fiery aesthetic of Baz Luhrman’s 1996 adaptation of the classic fateful love tale. That is literally fiery, as a heart behind her ignited during the closing refrain.

    Replay the full performance below, and see all of tonight’s VMAs performances here.

    Before Musgraves hits the road on a US arena tour next year, make sure to revisit Consequence’s staff list of her 10 best songs. Then snag tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

     

