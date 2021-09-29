Menu
Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for “fue mejor” Remix: Stream

Marking the first time SZA has sung in Spanish

Kali Uchis and SZA, photo by Amaury Nessaibia
September 29, 2021 | 2:58pm ET

    Last November, Kali Uchis released her first Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). On it was a song called “fue mejor,” which today gets a revamped version boasting guest vocals from none other than SZA. As an additional treat for fans, the “fue mejor” remix arrives with a new music video.

    “fue mejor” is a heavy-hitting R&B slow jam that perfectly suits SZA’s voice. Following the smash success of “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, “fue mejor” marks the first time we’ve heard SZA sing in Spanish. “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment,” Uchis said in a statement.

    The steamy music video, directed by Daniel Sannwald, feels fit for spooky season indeed, looking like it could’ve been pulled from a futuristic thriller film. Of course, there are many great outfits and flames involved, too. Check out “fue mejor” featuring SZA below.

    Related Video

    Next year, Uchis will hit the road in support of her pal Tyler, the Creator on his lengthy arena tour. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

    SZA has released a handful of singles this year — including “The Anonymous Ones,” her contribution to the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack — although she’s yet to offer any firm details about her follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl.

